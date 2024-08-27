Liberia: National Legislature to Reconvene, Ratifying Recast Budget Key On Agenda

The 55th Legislature is set to reconvene on Thursday, August 29, 2024, for a special three-week session, cutting short its planned recess.

According to a joint press release issued by the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate, the decision to return early from their second quarterly break, originally scheduled to end on October 11, 2024, was driven by the urgent need to address "several time-sensitive legislations" and deliberate on the submission of the draft recast budget. The session is expected to conclude on September 19, 2024.

The press release indicated that the Legislature's decision follows the signing of a certificate in accordance with Article 32(b) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution. This constitutional provision allows for the extension of a regular session or the calling of a special session of the Legislature to address matters of national concern.

The certificate, signed by at least one-fourth of the members of both houses, was sent to President Joseph Boakai, who is required by law to issue a proclamation within 48 hours to formalize the session.

The reconvening of the Legislature is particularly significant as it coincides with reports of budget alterations that have raised concerns among lawmakers, civil society, and the public. Allegations that certain figures in the budget were manipulated have intensified calls for transparency and accountability, prompting the leadership of the Legislature to prioritize the review of the budget during this extraordinary session.

The early return of lawmakers to Capitol Hill is expected to bring heightened scrutiny to the budget process, with various committees already mobilizing to conduct thorough reviews. The draft recast budget is likely to undergo rigorous examination, with a focus on ensuring that any alterations align with national interests and adhere to legal and procedural standards.

In addition to budgetary discussions, the Legislature is anticipated to address other critical pieces of legislation that have been pending due to the recess. These include bills related to national security, economic reform, and public sector transparency.