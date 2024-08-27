Liberia: FM Nyanti Pushes for Investment, Dev At Ticad Confab

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti traveled to Tokyo, Japan, at the helm of a high-level delegation to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting.

The meeting, which was held from August 22-26, 2024, witnessed several African foreign ministers and Japanese officials discuss and further solidify cooperation between Japan and African nations.

According to a dispatch from Tokyo, Foreign Minister Nyanti's visit to Tokyo underscores Liberia's commitment to deepening its bilateral relations with Japan while engaging in multilateral dialogues that aim to address some of Africa's most pressing developmental challenges.

TICAD, a pioneering initiative launched in 1993 by Japan, has grown to become one of the most vital platforms for African development, focusing on economic growth, peace, and security, and promoting social and environmental sustainability across the African continent.

The TICAD Ministerial Meeting came at a critical juncture as African nations, including Liberia, continue to face complex challenges, ranging from economic instability exacerbated by global events to climate change and its devastating impacts.

Foreign Minister Nyanti's participation in the meeting focused on several strategic objectives that align with Liberia's ARREST agenda and its vision for sustainable growth.

Among the key issues on the agenda were discussions on accelerating economic transformation in Africa through enhanced partnerships with Japan, improving infrastructure, and fostering private sector development.

Liberia is particularly keen on exploring new avenues for investment in agriculture, vocational education, youth empowerment, energy, and technology--sectors that are pivotal to its economic diversification and long-term growth.

In addition to economic matters, Foreign Minister Nyanti also engaged in discussions on peace and security, a cornerstone of TICAD's focus. Liberia, having successfully transitioned from a post-conflict nation to a stable democracy, stands as a testament to the importance of peacebuilding efforts.

Foreign Minister Nyanti shared Liberia's experiences and advocated for increased support for peacebuilding initiatives in regions still grappling with conflict and instability.

During the course of the TICAD Ministerial Meeting, Foreign Minister Nyanti and the Liberian delegation engaged in high-level bilateral discussions with Japanese officials and other African counterparts.

These meetings aimed to further cement Liberia's diplomatic ties with Japan and explore new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and human resource development.

One of the anticipated highlights of these engagements will be discussions on infrastructure development, particularly in the areas of agriculture and energy.

Liberia's infrastructure development remains a key priority, as the country seeks to create an enabling environment for economic growth. Japan's expertise and technological advancements in this sector present a valuable opportunity for collaboration.

Furthermore, the delegation also sought to enhance cooperation in the field of education and skills development, recognizing the importance of a well-educated workforce in driving national development. Discussions sought to cover initiatives aimed at increasing scholarships and training opportunities for Liberians in Japan, thereby strengthening the country's human capital.

The TICAD Ministerial Meeting also provided a platform for Liberia to strengthen its partnerships within multilateral frameworks. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, Liberia recognizes the need for collaborative efforts to address global challenges such as climate change, health pandemics, and food security.

Foreign Minister Nyanti used this opportunity to advocate for stronger international support from other African countries to support Liberia's candidacy for the United Nations Security Council's non-permanent seat for 2026-2027 term.

Climate change, in particular, has been a pressing concern for Liberia, a country highly vulnerable to its impacts.

The Dean of the Cabinet highlighted the urgent need for increased climate financing and support for adaptation and mitigation efforts in Liberia and across the African continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This aligns with TICAD's commitment to promoting sustainable development and environmental protection.

As TICAD continues to evolve, Liberia remains committed to its principles and objectives. Foreign Minister Nyanti's participation in the Ministerial Meeting reaffirms Liberia's dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership with Japan and other African nations.

The country's active engagement in TICAD reflects its belief in the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility in achieving sustainable development goals.

Ahead of the meeting, Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed optimism about the outcomes of the TICAD Ministerial Meeting, emphasizing that Liberia is poised to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this partnership.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation, increased investment, and stronger ties between Liberia, Japan, and the broader African continent.