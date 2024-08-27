Liberia: Tragic Deaths in Grand Gedeh

A tragic incident occurred in Grand Gedeh County, where four Burkinabe individuals lost their lives while working on their farm.

The men had set a large tree on fire to provide light to their crops, but the tree unexpectedly fell on them, resulting in the instant deaths of three individuals, while a fourth person was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby clinic.

The incident took place in the Dougee Forest near Toe Town, approximately 75 kilometers from Tappita City. The Dougee Forest is known to be frequented by Burkinabe individuals as it is close to the Liberian border with Côte d'Ivoire.

The Grand Gedeh detachment of the Liberia National Police confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Burkinabe nationals from the Moussi tribe. The police clarified that no foul play was involved in the incident and that it was a result of the falling tree.

They named the victims as Sawadogo Mohammadou Desire, 35; Yameogo Olivier, 25; Trono Ouibila, 25; and Oliver Ouadrago, 27.

"All of them were said to be Burkinabe from Moussi tribe and the incident took in Dougee Town's forest at about 03:00hr, August 22, 2024," the police hinted to the Daily Observer.

The death of the men underscores the dangers associated with the risky agricultural practices they indulge in and the importance of safety precautions.

It has been frequently reported that the Burkinabes are engaged in swift farming practices, including slash-and-burn techniques, to clear land for various crops such as cocoa, eddoes, and plantains. Unfortunately, the unintended consequence of this farming method included the tragic accident resulting in the loss of lives.

"The Burkinabes would remain in the bush with their families for as long as they can, until they started harvesting some of the crops, including eddoes, plantain, and other vegetables," a source told the Daily Observer. "When the cocoa grew to at least 4 feet tall, then they began setting the big trees on fire to have them destroyed to give light to the crops."

This method of farming is said to be very fast because it takes less than a year when they are seen harvesting some of the edible crops.

The influx of Burkinabe individuals into Liberia has raised concerns about illegal settlements, as well as issues of land ownership.

The government has urged local leaders to report any such illegal activities, emphasizing the illegality of non-Liberians owning land in the country.

At the recent Ministry of Internal Affairs Orientation Workshop for local leaders, held in Ganta, Nimba County, Vice President Jeremiah Koung urged the chiefs to report all illegal settlements of foreign nationals, especially Burkinabes, to officers of the national security apparatuses.

He stressed that it was illegal for a non-Liberian to own land in Liberia; therefore anyone giving land to any foreign national is considered to be in violation of the law.

It is not clear whether the chiefs will adhere to this advice and act accordingly, as thousands of Burkinabes have illegally occupied forested areas across the counties bordering Ivory Coast, carrying on cocoa farming in the full glare of the citizens.

The need for adherence to laws and regulations regarding land ownership and settlement by foreign nationals is crucial to maintain order and prevent similar incidents in the future.