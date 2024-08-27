Ghana: AGI, Two Others Back GSA Law Amidst Guta, Giff Concerns

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Trader Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), and the Importers & Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), have thrown their weight behind the Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) amended law, aimed at regulating the shipping industry.

This comes amidst concerns raised by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF).

The law, passed recently, seeks to eliminate unfair business practices and protect shippers and consumers.

However, GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, expressed concerns about the amended law on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

He cited lack of consultation on registration, insufficient discussion on shipment notice submission, late stakeholder involvement, unaddressed permit and licence issues, and the reintroduction of the Advanced Shipping Information System.

Dr Obeng urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to assent to the amended law until all concerns raised are addressed.

"We were not adequately consulted, and our concerns were not addressed. We fear this law may stifle businesses and increase costs," he stated, adding GIFF supported GUTA's call.

However, in separate statements released on Friday, August 23, 2024, the AGI, TAGG, and IEAG expressed shock at the sudden concerns raised by GUTA.

They noted that the GSA is actively engaged in consultation with all stakeholders in the shipping industry on the amended GSA Law.

TAGG described GUTA's call to the President to withhold assent to the law as unfounded.

"The GSA has demonstrated commitment to considering feedback from the business community. Rejecting the law would only serve the interests of a selected few, rather than the broader trading community and Ghanaian citizens," TAGG's statement read.

IEAG President, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, said the law ensures every stakeholder in the commercial shipping value chain acts responsibly and is held accountable.

"The law creates a more structured and regulated environment for trade, ensuring that the interests of both importers and exporters are safeguarded. The GSA law is a significant step towards enhancing transparency and efficiency within the shipping and logistics industry," Awingobit asserted.

Awingobit acknowledged that further dialogue is needed but urged that the President's assent to the amended law should not be halted.

He emphasised continuous engagement between the GSA and key stakeholders to address practical challenges faced by importers and exporters. He also called for clear guidelines and support from the GSA to help businesses adapt to the new regulations.

AGI President, Dr Humphrey Ayim Darke, believes the amended law will bring much-needed reforms to the industry.

"This law will harmonise Ghana's shipping industry with international standards, making us more competitive," he said.

Despite GUTA and GIFF's reservations, the AGI, TAGG, and IEAG see the amended law as a step in the right direction.

They urged stakeholders to engage with the GSA to address concerns, emphasising that the law will benefit the industry in the long run.

The GSA has acknowledged the concerns and assured that it will use Legislative Instruments to clarify them.