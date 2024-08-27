Ghana: Govt Committed to Resolving Asanko Gold, Tontokrom Community Dispute - Mireku Duker Assures

Mr George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has re-echoed government's commitment to resolving the dispute between the chiefs and people of Tontokrom in the Amansie South District and Asanko Gold Ghana.

He stated that it would be one of the legacies of the government in the mining sector.

There has been a stand-off between the community and the company over the exploitation of gold resources in the area leading to the death of one person this year following clashes between irate youth of the community and security personnel on duty at the company.

Following a series of meetings held at the ministry, Mr Duker, last Wednesday, embarked on a working visit to the area to have face-to-face interactions with the company and community leaders as part of efforts to bring finality to the protracted matter impeding the success of the company and development in the township.

The deputy minister first made a stopover at the office of Asanko Gold Ghana Company, where he acquainted himself with the issues from the company's perspective and proposed some steps the company must take to improve their relationship with the community.

He re-emphasised the need for a harmonious relationship between the company and the community, stating that unity was the principal ingredient for mutual success for both the company and the community.

Responding to a request by the company for an immediate resolution of the deadlock, he stated that the government, through the ministry, had been engaging the community to allow the company to operate without conflict and would continue to activate the necessary dialogue and security measures to bring finality to the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While admitting that the community had a responsibility to allow the company to operate in a violence-free environment conducive to their success, it was also imperative that the company was transparent, engaging, and accountable to the communities.

He appealed to the company to take steps to build trust with the community by being open and accountable to them and executing life-changing CSR projects in the area.

"It's very critical and important for companies and the communities around these mining companies to co-exist because you cannot, in any way, operate in isolation. It is, therefore, very important to wear kid gloves to have a win-win situation. Just recently, as the VP of Asanko alluded to, Goldfields built a $60 million stadium for the people of Tarkwa because of the cordial relationship between them and the community," he said

Dr Charles Amoah, Executive Vice President of Asanko Gold Ghana, commended the deputy minister for the assurance and indicated the willingness of the company to dialogue with the community elders to settle the matter.

He also thanked him for promising to work on the company's request to have the Bank of Ghana grant them special dispensation for the importation of some equipment that will aid their operations.