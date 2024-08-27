Rwanda: Women's T20 Wc Qualifier - Malawi U19 March Into Division 1 After Massive Win Against Lesotho

century, and Esther Richard claimed a career-best 5 for 4 runs as Malawi crushed Lesotho by a mammoth 154 runs to seal their slot at next month's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Kigali.

Malawi opted to bat after winning the toss, but stumbled early on as their top three batters failed to reach double digits.

However, Malefula steadied the ship with a career-best knock of 77 off 50 balls. She was well supported by her Captain, Sophina Chinawa, who chipped in with a quick-fire 22 to guide their side to a highly competitive total of 171 for 7.

After the break, Lesotho's run chase was undone early as Richard dismissed the top-order batters in quick succession. Seven batters were dismissed without troubling the scorers as Lesotho laboured to 17 for 9 in just 9.2 overs; the lowest total in the tournament thus far.

Malawi wrap up their campaign against Kenya on Tuesday, August 27, in what could be the title decider.

Eswatini vs Botswana

Botswana bounced back from a torrid Matchday 3 display with a well-deserved 74-run victory over Eswatini on Monday, August 26.

Oratile Tsimako played a calm innings (33 off 33 balls) to lead her team to a decent total of 139/5 after opting to bat first. Lesego Koogile (3 for 12 in 4 overs) claimed three top-order batters as Eswatini collapsed to 37 for 5 with no way back into the contest, eventually dismissed for just 65 in 19.1 overs.

Sithole Temazikodze Lungiswa was Eswatini's only batter to reach double figures (17 off 23 balls).

Koogile's bowling display earned her the Player of the Match award.

Botswana returns to action on Tuesday, August 27, against Sierra Leone, while Eswatini plays back-to-back matches against Kenya and Lesotho.

Mozambique vs Kenya

Kreeshna Mehta's scintillating century against Mozambique took Kenya on the brink of qualification for next month's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Kigali.

The opening batter smashed 16 fours in a swashbuckling unbeaten 116 off 69 balls to power the East Africans to a massive score of 215 and secure a dominant 144 run victory.

Mehta was ably supported by her captain Melvin Khagoitsa, after her quickfire 49 (30 balls, 7 fours, 1 six). The pair shared a 105-run second-wicket stand in a dominant batting display.

In the run chase, Captain Amelia Lucas Mu dodo (23 off 37 balls) and Yudney Da Kley Martinho Murrure (15 not out) were the only batters to provide some resistance as Mozambique scrapped to 71/5.

With four wins in four, Kenya only needs a win from their remaining two matches (Eswatini and Malawi) to guarantee qualification to the next round.

Sierra Leone vs Lesotho

Sierra Leone leapfrogged Mozambique into fourth place on the points table after a convincing 97-run victory over Lesotho on Matchday 4 of the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Division 2 qualifier in Kigali.

Emma Kamara's (66) and Fatu Conteh's (53 not out) half-centuries, as well as disciplined bowling and fielding, guided the West Africans to their second tournament win.

Opting to bat first, Sierra Leone's decision was vindicated as they raced to a commanding total of 151/1.

In the second innings, Lerato Alphoncina Mating (20 off 46 balls) and Karabo Christina Mohale (12 off 25 balls) were the only batters to put up some resistance as Lesotho crushed to 54/5 in 20 overs.

The win left Sierra Leone on equal points (four) with Mozambique although the West Africans have a superior net run rate (NRR).

Fixtures, Tuesday, August 27

9.30am - Eswatini Vs Kenya at Gahanga 1

9.30am - Botswana Vs Sierra Leone at Gahanga 2

1.50pm - Eswatini Vs Lesotho at Gahanga 1

1.50pm - Malawi Vs Kenya at Gahanga 2

1.50pm - Mozambique Vs Sierra Leone at IPRC