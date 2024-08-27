Nigeria: Wike Inaugurates Construction of Taxi Terminal in Abuja

Mr Wike said the terminal is expected to ease traffic congestion, enhance public transportation, and bolster security in the city.

On Monday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, inaugurated the construction of a state-of-the-art bus and taxi terminal in Abuja's Central Business District.

The project, a key element in the FCT Administration's broader strategy to revamp the capital's infrastructure, is expected to ease traffic congestion, enhance public transportation, and bolster security in the city.

The terminal, part of a series of infrastructure projects initiated by the FCTA, will include amenities such as restaurants and relaxation areas designed to offer commuters both convenience and comfort. It will be fully integrated with Abuja's expanding road network, ensuring seamless connections across the city.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr Wike underscored the administration's commitment to transforming Abuja's transport system with the backing of President Bola Tinubu.

"This terminal is not just about transportation; it's about creating a safer and more efficient city.

"With modern facilities and strict management, we aim to reduce traffic, improve the travel experience, and significantly cut down on crimes like 'one chance' robberies that have troubled residents for too long," he said.

Mr Wike said the FCTA had already begun work on two other bus terminals in Mabushi and Kugbo, marking the administration's ongoing efforts to enhance the city's transportation framework.

"Abuja is a growing metropolis, and we must ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace with that growth. This terminal will serve as a transportation hub and a symbol of our commitment to creating a world-class capital city," he added.

The minister said the new terminal's design includes advanced security features, such as CCTV surveillance, to address persistent safety concerns.

He noted that the terminal will be managed to ensure that all vehicles and drivers are registered and easily identifiable, a measure aimed at curbing criminal activities within the transport sector.

On her part, the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, lauded Mr Wike's leadership and vision, crediting his commitment to the progress made in the territory's infrastructure development.

"This terminal is more than just a building; it's a testament to the FCT Administration's dedication to improving public services and enhancing the quality of life for Abuja's residents," she remarked.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on FCT, Muktar Betara, expressed the National Assembly's support for the project, describing it as a crucial step towards modernising the capital's infrastructure.

Similarly, Abdulrahman Ajiya, representing Abuja South Federal Constituency, praised the strategic importance of the terminal's location and assured continued legislative backing for the FCTA's initiatives.

Also, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Transport Secretariat, Chinedum Elechi, emphasised the terminal's expected impact on reducing road congestion, a growing issue in the city.

"This project will significantly cut travel times and make commuting in Abuja more efficient," Mr Elechi noted.

The project contractor, Biodun Otunola, promised the terminal would be an iconic addition to Abuja's landscape.

"We are committed to delivering a facility that meets the highest standards, with modern features like elevators, retail shops, and ATM points," Mr Otunola assured.

Background

In May, Mr Wike announced plans to construct three bus terminals for intracity services within eight months.

He made the announcement during a ministerial press briefing held as part of activities to mark the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Mr Wike emphasised that the new terminals would be instrumental in curbing the prevalence of "one-chance" robberies and other criminal activities linked to public transportation in Abuja.

Despite its long-standing status as the nation's capital, he expressed concerns over Abuja's absence of organised bus terminals.

He highlighted the risks residents face when they lack clear, designated areas to board buses or taxis, which has increased criminal incidents.