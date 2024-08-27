Nigeria: Jnr Pope - 'Forgive Me, I'm Losing My Sanity' - Adanma Luke Begs Nigerians

" I'm gradually losing my life. I don't even know how to call people for a job. Please, Nigerians, forgive me."

It's been four months since Nollywood star Junior Pope died in a boat mishap while shooting 'The Other Side of Life,' the ill-fated movie by burgeoning filmmaker Adanma Luke.

Expectedly, Ms Luke has experienced a series of life-altering incidents since the unfortunate incident, which claimed the lives of five persons on her movie set.

First, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) suspended her for breaching safety protocols. The police also launched an investigation while filmmakers and actors boycotted her productions.

Before the incident, the 34-year-old producer was known for producing movies such as Iga (Love in Chain) (2020), Narrow Affection (2023), and School Trouble (2014).

Ms Luke's suspension, which was recently lifted, did little to ease the public outcry and grief. Things got heated on Monday when Ms Luke revealed that she was becoming mentally unstable and sought forgiveness from Nigerians

In an emotional Instagram live video on Monday, the Nollywood producer shared that she could no longer put on a brave face for those still mourning and appealed to Nigerians to consider her side of the situation.

"I don't have much to say; I'm just here to say I'm sorry," she said, visibly distressed. "I'm sorry, Nigerians. I'm sorry I took away your loved ones from what people are saying.

"I'm very sad. As much as I try to be strong, I still don't see myself being strong. I'm so sad that this had to happen on my set. I'm so sad they had to work for me at that time. I'm not God."

Destined to happen

The 34-year-old producer expressed her regret over the tragedy, explaining that the location had been frequently used for filming without any prior incidents.

"It has been destined to happen. It is meant to happen, but then why me? I never liked the internet or drama, but this puts me out there. A lot of people, a lot of people, have been dragging me. A lot of people have been calling that Adanma don't talk, let this die down, don't talk, but I go through a lot. I go through so much. I'm trying to heal, but it's not coming back. We all love JP (Junior Pope). We all love other people who also lost their lives, my crew members.

"I didn't do it on purpose. I have been filming at that location, that particular place, for a very long time. Why it had to happen to me is what I don't know. Every morning, I see myself on the prayer altar asking God, why me? Why me? Why me? Please, Nigerians, I'm sorry--the whole world. We all love JP. We all love JP. I'm sorry."

Boat plight

The Anambra-born actress recounted her experience on the set, noting that specific issues were overlooked despite her efforts to ensure safety.

She said: "I haven't visited Asaba in the past two years until that incident. When I wanted to shoot that job, I asked for a better location, and they took me there. The first time I went there, I wondered what was up. Why are they not providing life jackets for us? We had to see the place before we went to the principal shooting.

"Then my PM (Production Manager) told me that 'that is how they do it there and that a lot of people have been crossing, that nothing has happened, that they've been shooting there.' I wasn't the first person to shoot a movie there. They shoot there all the time. I wasn't even filming in the water. It was a means of transportation to the place. It's not like I did it on purpose. It wasn't my duty, but I'm taking all the blame. I'm carrying all the crosses. But please, Nigerians, I'm sorry. It has happened."

No vacation

Adding to the pressure, the embattled producer has had to defend herself against rumours suggesting she went on vacation after the tragedy.

This newspaper's checks on Ms Luke's Instagram posts from around the time of the incident reveal a series of comments from trolls discouraging her from moving forward with her life.

Despite not posting for a while after the incident, many have used the platform to blame her, demanding that she remain burdened by guilt over the tragedy.

Addressing the backlash, the Slayers Wears CEO said: "People are even saying I went on vacation. I'm here for business. I travel to help myself. I've been indoors, doing nothing, and yet still catering for the families that lost their loved ones.

"Where do you expect me to get all this money from? I need to work. I need to make money. My baby was not even up to three months when this thing happened. You all can't even imagine what I went through. But please, Nigerians, forgive me. Forgive me. I know I can't bring back the dead, but...I'm sorry, please."

Despite offers from friends to take her on a break to regain her sanity, the producer admitted she's unable to find peace. She said: "My friends are even telling me to come. Just come. Let's take you on a vacation. Let's go. But I couldn't. I couldn't because they wanted me to get my sanity back. They want me to be okay, but it's not coming. I do not see myself doing all that.

"I've been doing this. I didn't even know what depression was until this whole incident happened. I'm gradually losing my life. I'm regretting a lot of things. I don't even know how to call people for a job. Please, Nigerians, forgive me. Forgive me for employing people for a job. I don't know what to say, but I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm losing my life.

"I've done a lot that is not even there on the ground. I've done a lot that people don't come out to say on social media. But once it comes to Ada, 'Ada did this.' They'll want to kill me. I believe that if anything happens to me now, everybody will now rest."

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the tragic boat accident claimed Actor Junior Pope alongside four other crew members in the Anam River in Anambra on 10 April. Before Junior Pope's death, he expressed concerns about the lack of life jackets during river crossing.

A preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on 25 May revealed that the driver's distraction caused the accident and that the boat was not certified by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

In response to the incident, the Actors Guild halted movie shoots nationwide on 11 April and launched an investigation. The guild also introduced new safety standards in bylaws and lifted the temporary ban on riverine filming in July.

On 13 April, Adanma Luke said she was traumatised over the incident, revealing that she narrowly avoided being on the ill-fated boat due to a last-minute change in plans. She confirmed that while life jackets were available, Junior Pope refused to wear one because it was dirty.

Junior Pope was buried in his hometown of Ukehe, Enugu State, on 17 May, while other victims, including sound engineer Precious Ofurum and makeup artist Abigail Fredrick, were interred in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, respectively.