Ghana: Man Jailed 5 Years for Stealing Mining Equipment

A small scale miner, Mohammed Razak, 18, who stole mining equipment worth GH¢13,400 has been jailed five years in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Razak pleaded guilty to the offence and prayed the court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, for forgiveness.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court that the complainant is a small-scale miner, and lived at WassaJapa in the Wassa Amenfi East Constituency together with Razak.

The court heard that barely one month ago, the complainant, who had a small-scale mining site located within the Wassa Japa community stopped work due to water shortage.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said the complainant dismantled all the mining equipment and kept same at site with the intent to convey them to a safe place later.

The prosecution said Sup Essel-Dadzie said when the complainant visited the site the following day, he detected that two pair of crushers, top and down, two pair of routers, harmers, one pump machine, shovels and woolen blanket all amounting to GH¢13,400 were stolen.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said that the complainant suspected Razak and escorted him to the Wassa Akropong Police Station and lodged a case of stealing against him.

The court heard that Razakconfessed to the police that he committed the offence and led them to Wassa Adiembra community in an attempt to retrieve the stolen equipment from a scrap dealer, whomhe claimed he sold them to, but to no avail. --GNA