Ghana: Govt Begins Tema Motorway Reconstruction · Project to Cost $350m · Expected to Be Completed in 36 Months

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extension project.

The project valued at more than $350million is being undertaken under a Public Private Partnership (PPA) arrangement and is being undertaken by a fully-owned Ghanaian firm, Messrs Maripoma Limited.

Scheduled to be completed within 36 months after start, the scope of work includes a 10-lane divided high with a full access control express highways dedicated for thorough traffic and partial access control urban highways for local community traffic.

It also includes the reconstruction of the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, construction of a new Teshie Link interchange, construction of a new Community 18 interchange, construction of new Lashibi interchange and integration of the Flower Pot interchange, Ashaiman interchange and Tema interchange.

Also included is the construction of eight number toll plazas, 10 number new foot bridges, reconstruction of Poland Junction on Liberation Road, Emmanuel Eye Clinic Junction on the JJ Rawlings Avenue and adequate drainage, street lights and furniture.

Speaking at the function, President Akufo-Addo said the commencement of the reconstruction of the motorway was a day of progress and promise since the project held great importance for the nation.

He explained that the Accra-Tema Motorway which was commissioned in 1965 by the country's first president Kwame Nkrumah, had served as a vital artery for the country's development for nearly six decades.

"Designed with a 50-year lifespan, this iconic road has withstood the test of time, carrying an average of 45,000 vehicles per day, an extraordinary proof of its importance. However, the time has come for us to renew this legacy and ensure that it continues to serve the people of Ghana for generations to come," he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo said the reconstruction of the motorway marked the beginning of a bold and innovative approach to infrastructure development in the country through Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the history of the country's road infrastructure.

"By uniting the expertise and resources of both public and private sectors, and with the strategic backing of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIFT), we are not merely constructing a road, we are building a future," he stated.

The President noted that PPP model exemplified the ideals of efficiency, sustainability, and fiscal responsibility while ensuring that world-class infrastructure was delivered.

"The Accra-Tema Motorway, an extension of the PPP project, stands as a symbol of progress, demonstrating Ghana's capacity to innovate and lead in the realm of infrastructure development," he said.

He said the reconstruction would be executed in three distinct sections with section one comprising the Accra-Tema Motorway Roundabout to the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, while section two would include the Tetteh Quarshie

Interchange to the Apenkwa Interchange with section three comprising the Apenkwa Interchange to Neoplan Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Road.

"Our purpose at this gathering is for the commencement of the construction of Section One, a critical segment that will pave the way for enhanced connectivity and economic growth," he explained.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Mohammed Amin Adam, explained that the project was being delivered under a PPP arrangement between the Government of Ghana, acting through the Ghana Highways Authority on one hand, and AT Express Limited on the other hand, under a 30-year design finance build, operate, and maintain arrangement.

He said this arrangements represented a new bold initiative of delivering world-class infrastructure, leveraging the country's sovereign wealth fund, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, whilst ensuring value for money for the Ghanaian taxpayers.

Mr Adam said through the strategic leadership of government and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, an amount of $380 million had been secured in equity and viability gap funding adding that "Moreover, by relying on a PPP approach, we can invite financial institutions and a wide range of investors to further contribute to financing our nation's future."

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Assenso Boakye on his part, said the project would be executed according to specifications and on time.