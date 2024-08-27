Ghana: Dr Bawumia Explains Why Key Promises Are Not Fulfilled

27 August 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has explained why some key manifesto promises have remained unfulfilled during his tenure.

During a media engagement on Sunday in Accra, when asked why significant tax reforms, such as import duty reductions and tax amnesties, haven't been realised, Dr Bawumia clarified the constraints of his role as Vice President.

"The budget that has gone to Parliament, which has been passed, is not my budget, is it my budget? It's not my budget. The budget goes in the name of the President, it doesn't go in the name of the Vice President," he stated, emphasizing that his influence is limited within the framework of his current position.

Dr Bawumia stressed that his vision for these reforms was tied to his aspirations for the presidency, drawing a comparison to former President John Mahama.

Related Articles

He pointed out that even Mahama, with full presidential power, could not fulfil all his promises during his term.

"I'm only Vice President--but he was President. Why didn't he do everything then? I mean, why is he coming back? He had full authority. I don't have full authority," he stated, underlining the inherent differences in the roles of President and Vice President.

He further explained the necessity of presenting new ideas for future governance, noting that every candidate must prepare a fresh agenda for their potential presidency.

"When you have to think about what new you want to do, you come up with new ideas, and I've come up with new ideas which I want to do when we come into office," he said, drawing parallels with other vice-presidential candidates worldwide.

In wrapping up, Dr Bawumia made it clear that his current proposals and manifesto commitments were designed for implementation should he be elected President in the upcoming December 7 election, setting a distinct boundary between his role as Vice President and his vision for the presidency.

--Myjoyonline.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.