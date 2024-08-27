Ghana: Dr Bawumia Explains Why Key Promises Are Not Fulfilled

The Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has explained why some key manifesto promises have remained unfulfilled during his tenure.

During a media engagement on Sunday in Accra, when asked why significant tax reforms, such as import duty reductions and tax amnesties, haven't been realised, Dr Bawumia clarified the constraints of his role as Vice President.

"The budget that has gone to Parliament, which has been passed, is not my budget, is it my budget? It's not my budget. The budget goes in the name of the President, it doesn't go in the name of the Vice President," he stated, emphasizing that his influence is limited within the framework of his current position.

Dr Bawumia stressed that his vision for these reforms was tied to his aspirations for the presidency, drawing a comparison to former President John Mahama.

He pointed out that even Mahama, with full presidential power, could not fulfil all his promises during his term.

"I'm only Vice President--but he was President. Why didn't he do everything then? I mean, why is he coming back? He had full authority. I don't have full authority," he stated, underlining the inherent differences in the roles of President and Vice President.

He further explained the necessity of presenting new ideas for future governance, noting that every candidate must prepare a fresh agenda for their potential presidency.

"When you have to think about what new you want to do, you come up with new ideas, and I've come up with new ideas which I want to do when we come into office," he said, drawing parallels with other vice-presidential candidates worldwide.

In wrapping up, Dr Bawumia made it clear that his current proposals and manifesto commitments were designed for implementation should he be elected President in the upcoming December 7 election, setting a distinct boundary between his role as Vice President and his vision for the presidency.

--Myjoyonline.com