Ghana: Political Parties Urged to Stop Use of Inflammatory Language

Political parties, especially the two dominant ones, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have been urged to refrain from using inflammatory language and engaging in disruptive behavior, but rather, direct their efforts towards issue-focused campaigning.

Mr Augustine Akugre, the Upper East Regional Deputy Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), who made the call indicated that such conduct elevates political tensions in the lead-up to the significant elections in December, potentially leading to dire consequences for the populace.

Mr Akugre gave this advice at a Peace Walk organised by the commission in Bolgatanga on Saturday, ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, highlighted the necessity for political activists to exercise restraint in their remarks to preserve the nation's relative tranquility.

The peace walk, which saw participation from representatives of multiple organisations such as the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), as well as educators and students, was intended to convey that the Upper East Region is ready for elections without incidents.

Related Articles

The participants marched through the principal streets of Bolgatanga, holding placards with messages such as "peace pays," "stand for peace," and "campaign on issues devoid of insults, rancor, acrimony, intimidation, and violence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Akugre highlighted the negative consequences of political bickering and warmongering on the populace, urging all political parties and their supporters to prioritise peace ahead of the December 7 polls.

He called on party leaders to focus on unity and campaign on issues outlined in their manifestos to foster peaceful coexistence.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs (AC) Samuel Owusu of the GRA-Customs Division, challenged everyone to demonstrate their commitment to peace.

He noted that while the Electoral Commission was working to ensure a credible electoral process, all stakeholders must perform their roles competently to avoid violence.

An official of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), John Quarshie, urged responsible driving and riding, citing rising road traffic fatalities in election years, with the region recording 39 deaths from road accidents so far.