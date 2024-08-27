Nigeria: FG Donates N3bn to Kebbi Flood Victims

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edu has announced the donation of N3bn to Kebbi flood victims.

Edu who was in Kebbi, on Saturday for on the spot assessment of damages on rice farmlands at Argungu local government area of Kebbi state said that the Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of three billion naira as support to farmers who lost crops to ravaging flood.

He also took turns to visit Wacot rice mills where he was shown round by the governor to see the production capacity of the rice mills, while expressing satisfaction over what he saw at the Company he said that the rice mills has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs " we are happy with what we have seen here which shows that Kebbi alone if well-funded can feed the entire nation"

Mister Wale added that, president Tinubu is ready to help in the expansion of the rice mills and other mini rice millers in Kebbi to boost mass food production which will go a long way in reducing food inflation in the country and to create more jobs for Nigerians.

His host, the governor of Kebbi state, Dr Nasir Idris appeal to president Tinubu to come to the aid of Kebbi rice farmers adversely affected by heavy flood that have washed away some crops in rice farms " we appeal to president Tinubu to assist our flood victims particularly the rice farmers whose farms were devastated by flood to at least mitigate their loss".

Idris informed the minister that Kebbi alone can feed the nation as they have supported farmers with free fertilisers, free seedlings and free pumping machines to fast track farming activities in the state.

He noted that as soon as wet season runs out the state is ready to engage in massive dry season farming with same support and encouragement to farmers.

The minister was accompanied by minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.