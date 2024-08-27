Ghana Card Registration - NIA Uncovers Over 100k Double Registration...Applicants Under Investigation

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is investigating more than 100,000 Ghanaians for allegedly attempting to register multiple times for the Ghana Card.

The Executive Secretary of the Authority, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, said the suspects were flagged by the NIA's system and are being pursued.

"We have a total of 110,936 as a number of Ghanaians who have attempted multiple registration, and therefore, whose cards have gone into delinquency and are being investigated," he said.

Prof. Attafuah disclosed this in Accra yesterday when he appeared before the Government Assurance Committee of Parliament.

Prof. Attafuah said his outfit had successfully registered over 18 million Ghanaians onto the registry of the Authority.

"In the case of total enrollments, 18, 145, 839 Ghanaians registered onto the national identity register, and the total number of cards printed is indicated at 17.882 million, and the total issued, 17,323,416.

"Mr Chairman, the total number of cards not issued to Ghanaians as at the date of compilation of this report, which was the 20th of August 2024 is 559,457 and cards that have been cleared and ready to be printed stands at 151,896."

Prof. Attafuah explained that the over 560,000 cards were yet to be successfully issued to applicants because of the Authority's indebtedness to its technical partners.

According to Prof. Attafuah, the NIA is set to extend its services to Ghanaians living abroad starting with a pilot exercise in Ottawa, Canada.

"We chose Canada for a strategic reason. We wanted a place where we would test the robustness, the acuteness of our technical system that we've designed with partnership with our technical partners.

"We wanted a place where the majority of the people who will come before us seeking to register will be persons possessing the two fundamental of these documents, birth certificate or a passport," he said.

With the registration process largely internet linked, Prof. Attafuah said Canada would be a good place to test the system with a sizeable number of Ghanaians with the required document