Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts the Sod for Accra-Tema Motorway Reconstruction Project

In a significant move to enhance the nation's infrastructure, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officiated the sod-cutting ceremony for the reconstruction of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

This marks a pivotal moment in Ghana's development journey, promising to reshape the future of transportation and economic connectivity in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, August 26, 2024, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the historical significance and the continued relevance of the Accra-Tema Motorway, originally commissioned in 1965 by Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah. "For nearly six decades, this motorway has been a vital artery for our nation's development, carrying an average of forty-five thousand vehicles per day," the President noted. "However, the time has come to renew this legacy and ensure that it continues to serve the people of Ghana for generations to come."

The President underscored the importance of the project as Ghana's first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in road infrastructure, a bold step designed to bring efficiency, sustainability, and fiscal responsibility to the nation's infrastructure development efforts. "By uniting the expertise and resources of both public and private sectors, and with the strategic backing of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), we are not merely constructing a road; we are building a future," he declared.

The Accra-Tema Motorway reconstruction will be executed in three distinct sections: from the Accra-Tema Motorway Roundabout to the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, from the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to the Apenkwa Interchange, and from the Apenkwa Interchange to Neoplan Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Road. Today's ceremony marks the commencement of construction on the first section, a critical phase that will enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration's commitment to modernizing Ghana's infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century. "Already, we have made significant strides with ongoing projects such as the dualization of the Santasi-Ahiakwanta Road and the Adenta-Dodowa Road," he said, adding that other key road projects, including the dualization of the Kasoa-Winneba Road and the Takoradi-Agona Junction Road, are progressing steadily.

He further announced the mobilization of contractors for the Atsutsuare-Volivo-Aveyime and Dafor-Adidome-Asikuma Roads, which include an interchange at Asikuma Junction. These projects, funded by the Government of Ghana and the African Development Bank, aim to significantly improve travel times and reduce vehicle operating costs upon completion.

In addition to these new initiatives, substantial progress has been made on several other major road projects. The President provided updates on key projects such as the dualization of the Achimota-Ofankor Road, which is being expanded into a ten-lane facility and is currently 62% complete, and the construction of the Dome-Kitase Road, which is 26% complete. He also mentioned the construction of the Tema-Akosombo Road, with sections being dualized to six lanes, and the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange (Phase 2), which is 87% complete.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the officials and professionals from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Attorney General, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, and their consultants for their tireless efforts in crafting a PPP structure that leverages Ghanaian expertise in delivering this critical road project. "Their dedication to delivering this project is most commendable," he acknowledged.

The President took particular pride in the fact that the contractor for the first phase of the project is M/S Maripoma Enterprise Ltd., a wholly Ghanaian-owned company. "This is a testament to the capability and ingenuity of our domestic enterprises, and I am confident that they will deliver this project to the highest standards," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of undertaking such a monumental project during his tenure. "The reconstruction and expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway is proof of my government's commitment to building a Ghana that is modern, prosperous, and connected," he affirmed. He called on the Ministries of Roads and Highways and Finance to continue working diligently to ensure the project's timely and cost-effective completion.

As Ghana embarks on this transformative journey, President Akufo-Addo's administration remains focused on creating a robust infrastructure foundation that will drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for all Ghanaians. "Together, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future for all Ghanaians," he concluded.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, local leaders, and stakeholders who expressed optimism about the future of Ghana's infrastructure development.