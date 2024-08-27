Ghana: Govt Bans Export of Grains With Immediate Effect

The government has imposed an immediate ban on grain exports due to a severe and prolonged dry spell that has reduced agricultural productivity in the eight regions of Ghana.

This measure aims to conserve the country's grain reserves and ensure adequate food availability for domestic consumption.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Bryan Acheampong, announced this during a press briefing in Accra on Monday.

He noted that regions impacted, Northern, Upper East, North East, Savannah, Upper West, Bono, Bono East, and Oti, contribute approximately 62 per cent of the country's grain production, making this crisis a threat to the country's food security.

According to Mr Acheampong, the Northern Region has been the hardest hit, while the Upper East Region has been relatively less affected.

"The dry conditions have led to significant losses in key crops such as maize, rice, groundnut, soybean, sorghum, millet and yam," he added.

He noted that the drought has placed the livelihoods of over 980,000 farmers at risk, with 1.8 million hectares of farmland affected and potential economic losses projected to reach GHS 22.2 billion.

The Minister further outlined other measures implemented by the government to mitigate the effects of the current dry spell on farmers.

He disclosed that the government has decided to provide financial support of GHS 1,000 per hectare to vulnerable farmers as partial cover for their investment losses and food grants to enable them to meet minimum nutritional requirements.

Other measures, he said, include mopping up stock from farmers, procurement of grains and poultry feed, cash transfers, input support, and technical support for soil moisture conservation techniques.

Mr Acheampong also urged farmers to engage with local agricultural officers.

He reiterated that the government would give fast-maturing seeds and fertilizer to farmers whose crops failed because of the lack of rain so they could replant.

"We will be launching a replanting support program. This will include the provision of fast-maturing seeds that can still be planted within the remaining window of the season," he added.

Mr Acheampong noted that the ultimate solution to the current situation is the provision of irrigation and water management systems that will support all-year-round farming.

He stated, "The government shall mobilise the required resources to complete all 13 irrigation projects under the Agriculture Economic Enclaves Programme as well as the completion of all other Irrigation projects in the pipeline."

The Minister assured the public that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide ongoing updates as the situation evolves.