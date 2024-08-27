Malawi: Chakwera Secures K910 Billion Global Fund Grant to Fight HIV, TB and Malaria

Malawi leader President Lazarus Chakwera has today officially launched Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe with initial US$525 [about K910 billion] million secured.

Speaking during the event, the Malawi leader said this marks the beginning of renewed commitment towards fight against HIV, tuberculosis, as well as Malaria diseases that have plagued the people of Malawi and hindering progress.

"The government and people of Malawi remain eternally grateful to all Global fund donars whose commitment to making the lives of Malawians healthier is unmatched," he said.

He also commended Global fund for being a partner since 2003 in supporting the country's agenda within the health systems including the time when Malawi was hit by COVID pandemic.

"I stand very proud today because when the Global fund embarked on the 7th Replenishment to lobby for the current cycle I was appointed champion, this grant is a testament to the Global Fund unwavering support to improve health outcomes especially in high impact countries like Malawi," the President adds.

He further said through previous grants the country has been able to expand access to essential health services, improve the availability of life-saving medication and improve the healthcare infrastructure in procurement of ambulances, gas plants, modern hospital equipments such as CT scans and recruiting thousands of healthcare workers.

The Malawi leader therefore assured Global Fund of government committiment in strengthening health systems, continue to use innovative systems as well as increasing the supply chain management systems to ensure that quality assured medicines and commodities get to the last mile.