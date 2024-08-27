Lesotho: Matela Postmortem Incomplete - Witness

THE murder trial of a Khubetsoana man, Qamo Matela, accused of the 2021 murder of his wife, 'Mahlompho Matela, took a different turn this week with a South African pathologist discrediting a local post mortem report.

South African doctor, Ntsidi Samuel Moopela, has raised concerns over the postmortem report conducted by a local pathologist, Lefatle Phakoane, following the death of 'Mahlompho (née Rethabile Mofolo) in September 2021. Dr Moopela claims that the report failed to accurately determine the cause of her death.

Dr Moopela was called as a defence witness for murder accused Matela.

In his report, Dr Phakoane, who testified as a Crown witness last year, concluded that 'Mahlompho died from traumatic internal bleeding in her head and body caused by physical trauma.

Dr Phakoane's findings were supported by police Detective Inspector Moeketsi Moeketsi, who led the investigation. Inspector Moeketsi told the court that Matela had confessed during interrogation to assaulting his wife on the evening of 3 September 2021. Matela's admission was accepted as evidence after the court rejected his attempt to challenge the confession, claiming it was made under duress.

However, Dr Moopela criticised the postmortem report, arguing that it did not fully investigate the potential causes of death, as it only examined specific areas of the body.

"This postmortem report states that the cause of death is traumatic internal bleeding, but it fails to explain the mechanism of death. It merely notes multiple bruises on the chest, neck, and over the left eye," Dr Moopela testified.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Given her history of being stable, the sudden onset of shortness of breath and rapid demise suggests that other potential causes, such as pulmonary thrombus, should have been investigated."

Dr Moopela suggested that 'Mahlompho's death could have been caused by renal failure, pulmonary embolism, or liver failure.

"Based on the reports and my findings, several possible causes of death, including renal failure, pulmonary embolism (most likely in this case), and liver failure, should have been explored. Unfortunately, the postmortem is inconclusive because it lacks information. All findings, whether negative or positive, should have been documented, but in this case, those negative findings are missing, leaving these possible conditions unexamined," Dr Moopela said.

During cross-examination, Crown Counsel Pelea Joala, questioned Dr Moopela about whether symptoms such as shortness of breath, fits, severe chest pains, and vomiting could indicate internal bleeding.

"Vomiting, fits, chest pains, and shortness of breath are indeed symptoms of internal bleeding, are they not?" asked Advocate Joala, to which Dr Moopela agreed.

Adv Joala then challenged Dr Moopela, asking why Dr Phakoane should have investigated other causes when he had already determined the cause of death.

"Why would the doctor who performed the postmortem need to check for other causes if he had already found the cause of death?" he asked. Dr Moopela responded that it was important to do so, given the deceased's medical history.

The court ordered both parties to submit their written arguments by 30 September 2024, with the trial set to continue on 2 October 2024.