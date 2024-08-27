Lesotho: LDF Bombs 'Used' in 2014 Attack On 'Maesaiah, Tšooana

BOMBS had gone missing from the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) armoury in the wake of the attacks on former First Lady 'Maesaiah Thabane's Moshoeshoe II residence and the Ha-Abia home of then Police Commissioner Khothatso Tšooana.

This according to the LDF's Major Pali Hlehlisi who testified before the High Court this week.

Major Hlehlisi, who was called as the eighth Crown witness on Tuesday, is testifying in the ongoing trial of former army chief, Tlali Kamoli, and four other soldiers who face charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property over the 27 January 2014 bombings.

He informed the court that on the eve of the attacks, he was returning from a political rally in Thaba Phechela with his colleagues--Sergeant Maleoa and Corporals Mosothoane and Phosa--who were serving as bodyguards of then Deputy Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing.

At the time, Major Hlehlisi held the rank of Second Lieutenant. He recounted how, after dropping off his colleagues, he visited his immediate supervisor, the late Captain Tefo Hashatsi, to submit his report. Upon arriving at Hashatsi's residence, he found him in the company of then Lieutenant Litekanyo Nyakane, Sergeant Malefane Heqoa, and Corporal Mohlalefi Seitlheko.

"I asked Capt Hashatsi if we could talk outside. I then unloaded the weapons from my vehicle into his house and informed him that one of the AK47 rifles was with Sergeant Maleoa. However, Capt Hashatsi later ordered that we reload the weapons into a white double-cab vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftainship, which we were using for DPM Metsing's VIP protection," Major Hlehlisi testified.

"After loading the weapons, the five of us left Makoanyane Barracks. Capt Hashatsi instructed me to drop them off at the Pope John Paul II stand. On our way to the Racecourse, as we passed near the Police Training College roundabout, I saw a vehicle I suspected was driven by Major (Pitso) Ramoepana, parked facing the Maseru Mall direction."

"We drove to the destination and found two other Toyota Corolla vehicles parked there, facing north. Capt Hashatsi told me to stop next to them, which I did. The people in my car disembarked and joined the others in the two vehicles. It was just after 22:00 hours."

He continued: "Shortly after, Capt Hashatsi asked me to check if there was enough fuel in the car to take them to Mafeteng. I said no, and he made a phone call. On the call, he asked why he was given a car with no fuel and requested another vehicle. It was then that I realised he was speaking to Major Ramoepana, who mentioned that we had passed him near PTC. We waited for some time until a double-cab vehicle arrived, driven by Corporal Tšoeunyane. We then offloaded the weapons into this van, and when we were done, Capt Hashatsi excused me, so I left," Major Hlehlisi testified.

The next morning, Major Hlehlisi heard on the radio about the bombings at the two houses but chose not to share what had transpired the previous night with anyone.

"The following morning, Capt Hashatsi ordered me to release Private Mphafi to report to Ratjomose Barracks as there were promotions taking place that day. That same morning, I also heard over the radio about the bombings at two homes, but I did not discuss it with anyone. A day or two later, Capt Hashatsi informed me that our weapons were at the armoury, and that same week, they were cleaned by the members of the team I was leading. Their senior was Sergeant Maleoa. During the cleaning, he approached me and reported that we were short on bombs. I reported the matter to Capt Hashatsi, and we requested replacements, which we received," he said.

The trial continues with defence lawyers cross-examining Major Hlehlisi. Kamoli stands accused alongside Major Ramoepana, Captain Nyakane, and Corporals Seitlheko and Heqoa.