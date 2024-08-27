Gambia: BAC Councillors Continue to Testify Before Local Government Commissioners

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday 20th August 2024, continued to hear testimonies from Councilors of the Brikama Area Council on the issues of the geology fund and the 'Salibo' allowances.

Fatou Jallow, the Councilor for Kunkujang Ward from 2018 to 2022, informed Commissioners that she has been receiving the 'Salibo' allowances given to Councilors as an honorarium. She said the office of the finance department told members of the finance and market committees that whenever they accompany revenue collectors for collection, they will be paid an honorarium.

The witness added that she first received six thousand Dalasi which was later increased to ten thousand Dalasi.

"By then, I did not know that this was wrong and the office of the finance department felt that whenever members of the committees accompany revenue collectors is the only time collection happens correctly," she said.

Ms. Jallow said she was a member of the Education, Finance, Auction and the Social Welfare committees of Brikama Area Council.

On his part, Lamin Dibba, the Councilor for Pirang Ward from 2018 to date, also admitted receiving the honorarium which is paid during Koriteh and Tobaski feasts. He said they received these monies because of their oversight functions in reinforcing collections especially during festive periods.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez asked him if he thinks he is entitled to this payment referred to as honorarium and the witness responded thus:

"They give us this money to help us during festive periods," he said. But Lead Counsel Gomez told him that they were paid monthly allowances and the witness replied: "Yes, but that is not enough."

Counsel Gomez told him that he should have sought for other jobs, but witness Dibba replied that by then, he did not know that it was wrong, and admitted that he was elected to serve the people, and it was wrong to do what they were doing.

For the geology fund, witness Dibba said he could not recall the amount received he received because he did not come with the account details. He however indicated that the amount was over seven hundred thousand Dalasi which he said was paid to the Pirang Ward Development Committee's account. The Commission asked him to provide them with the details of this account.

The witness further informed Commissioners that his Ward has not benefited from any Ward allocation from the Brikama Area Council.

Alieu K. Darbo, the Councilor for Kembujeh Ward from 2018 to 2023, also told the Commission that his Ward has never benefited from the Geology fund during his tenure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I received a letter that funding was allocated for communities affected by mining and this was also discussed during general council meetings. I was asked to identify two projects which I did and submitted, but after that, no money was disbursed to my Ward," he said.

The witness said he has also not received any Ward allocation from the Council even though he has questioned both the chairperson and CEO several times on why his Ward has not been allocated funds. He said the only answer they gave him was that "it will come", but it never came until the end of his tenure. He said he made a detailed and comprehensive budget but to his surprise, he was never allocated. He said Councilors are elected to bring development to their communities and if funding to them is delayed, it affects their work.

Witness Darbo told Commissioners that he also received the 'Salibo' allowance from the Council as an honorarium.

"These are monies you do not work for and these monies are given to you to support you for the feast without justification," Counsel Gomez put it to the witness, and he replied that he cannot deny the statement of the Counsel.

Sittings continues.