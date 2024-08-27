Gambia: Judiciary Mourns the Demise of Justice M. M. Sey

25 August 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia's Chief Justice, His Lordship, Hassan B. Jallow and the entire Judiciary are mourning the demise of Mary Mamyassin Sey.

The press release from the Office of the Chief Justice read as follows:

"His Lordship Hassan B. Jallow, the Honourable Chief Justice, and the entire Judiciary of The Gambia regret to announce the passing away of Honourable Justice M.M Sey, until now, a Justice of the Supreme Court of The Gambia.

This sad event took place yesterday, the 20th of August, 2024 in the United Kingdom.

The Honourable Justice Sey has served with distinction as a Justice of the Supreme Court since her appointment by the President in May 2017. Prior to that, Hon. Justice Sey served as a High Court Judge of The Gambia and as a Judge on Commonwealth Technical Assistance in the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Republic of Vanuatu. She was well known for her high professional standards, competence, dedication, and courage in the administration of justice

This sad news is extended to His Excellency the President of the Republic, Adama Barrow, and members of his government, the Judicial Service Commission, the Bench, the Bar, and the general public. The Bench and Bar extend their condolences to her family.

Funeral arrangements, once determined by her family, will be communicated. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

 

