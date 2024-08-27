Liberia Secures $209 Million IMF Extended Credit Facility in 40-Month Staff-Level Agreement

Monrovia — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Government of Liberia have reached a staff-level agreement to establish a new 40-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF). The agreement outlines a comprehensive strategy to support Liberia's economic reforms and key policy objectives. The arrangement, worth SDR 155 million (approximately US$209 million), awaits final approval by the IMF Executive Board, with discussions scheduled for September 25.

The ECF is a key financial mechanism offered by the IMF to assist low-income countries facing prolonged economic challenges. Through low-interest loans and extended repayment periods, the ECF helps these countries achieve macroeconomic stability and implement long-term structural reforms. The program typically focuses on improving fiscal discipline, managing public finances, and addressing governance challenges, all of which are crucial for promoting economic growth and reducing poverty.

Background

This recent agreement follows an IMF mission that visited Liberia to assess the country's eligibility for financial support under the ECF. The mission began on June 24, 2024, with discussions held at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. During these talks, IMF Mission Chief Daehaeng Kim emphasized the importance of Liberia's partnership with the IMF and the potential for this ECF arrangement to reinforce the government's ongoing reforms.

The then Finance Minister, Boima S. Kamara, highlighted the significance of restoring the ECF program as it directly impacts not only the relationship with the IMF but also broader international partnerships with entities like the World Bank, the European Union, and USAID. Kamara noted, "Reinstating the ECF program is crucial for Liberia's economic health. It influences not only our engagements with the IMF but also our interactions with other international partners. Furthermore, it affects budgetary support and critical infrastructure funding."

The Liberian government has already implemented several key measures to align with IMF requirements and ensure the success of the ECF arrangement. These measures include establishing a Liquidity Working Group, creating a Cash Management Committee, developing a Debt Management Strategy, introducing a Value Added Tax (VAT), and performing payroll updates. These initiatives are intended to enhance fiscal management, improve public financial governance, and demonstrate the government's commitment to meeting IMF conditions.

IMF's Support for Liberia's Reform Agenda

Mr. Kim expressed optimism regarding Liberia's path forward, noting that the new ECF program would play a pivotal role in restoring fiscal sustainability, rebuilding external reserves, and revitalizing a reform agenda that focuses on tackling corruption and enhancing governance. "The IMF staff welcomes the authorities' efforts to address immediate policy challenges and restore policy credibility. We remain committed to supporting the implementation of key policy priorities," Kim stated.

The government's proactive stance, coupled with its collaboration with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and commercial banks, indicates a strong commitment to fulfilling the conditions necessary for the program's approval. Liberia's success in securing this arrangement would not only stabilize its economy but also bolster confidence among international investors and development partners, creating the conditions necessary for long-term growth and development.

With the IMF's backing and Liberia's commitment to reform, the upcoming ECF arrangement represents a crucial step in navigating the country through its economic challenges toward a more stable and prosperous future.