West Africa: Ecowas Delegation Clarifies Purpose of Liberia Visit, Commends Boakai for Political Transition

Monrovia — The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, has clarified that the delegation's visit to Liberia was planned well in advance and was not triggered by a complaint from former President Joseph Boakai, contrary to recent media reports.

In a statement to journalists, President Touray explained, "Our visit to Liberia was scheduled as part of our ongoing engagement with member states, and it coincided with a complaint raised by former President Boakai. The timing of our visit and his complaint is purely coincidental."

President Touray emphasized that the primary purpose of the delegation's visit was to commend the former president for the peaceful political transition in the country and to reaffirm ECOWAS's support for the government of Liberia. "We are here to commend the leadership in Liberia for the smooth transition and to express our continued support for the country's democratic process," Touray stated.

Regarding the complaint from former President Boakai about recent violence at the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Touray acknowledged that the delegation was informed about the incident but reiterated that this was not the reason for their visit. "We have been made aware of the concerns raised about the situation at the CDC headquarters, and it is something we are following closely," he added.

After a courtesy visit to former President Boakai on Tuesday, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana briefed the media, highlighting the former president's commitment to maintaining peace in Liberia. "President Boakai has pledged his government's full support towards upholding peace, as evidenced by his recent engagements with various stakeholders," Fofana said.

She further clarified that President Boakai distanced his administration from any involvement in targeting political opponents. "The President made it clear that his government is committed to ensuring that all political actors are treated fairly and that there is no targeting of opposition figures," Fofana emphasized.

The ECOWAS delegation is also scheduled to meet with former President George Weah later today regarding his complaint to the regional body.