Liberia: Process 25 Percent of Extractive Resources in Liberia

Liberian opposition leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe has called for processing 25 percent of the country's extractive resources to help create jobs and contribute to sustainable development.

Dr. Whapoe made the recommendation while addressing a cross-session of residents over the weekend at a governance and society dialogue.

The Lincoln Peace Foundation organized the dialogue through its Policy Advocacy Network.

It was held in Montserrado County Electoral District #15 under the theme "Enriching the Mind for a Better Society."

Extractive industries are businesses that extract raw materials, including oil, coal, gold, iron, copper, and other minerals, from the earth. Industrial processes for extracting minerals include drilling and pumping, quarrying, and mining.

Dr. Whapoe, an entrepreneur, observed that most concessionaires have not made concrete developments in Liberia.

According to him, governments have done little or nothing to ensure that these concession agreements improve Liberians' living standards.

"If the government is doing nothing to emancipate you from poverty and illiteracy at the same time undertaking no programs that will deliver quality health service, then said government is a private enterprise," he said.

The VOLT political leader premised his presentation on citizens' responsibility to the government and vice versa.

His presentation sought to enlighten the minds of the gathering, informing the audience that citizens have a responsibility to the government just as the government does to the citizens.

He said citizens have the right to vote, the right government to power, and are required to respect the country's law.

Thirdly, he noted that citizens are also required to pay taxes to the government and participate in community activities.

"To develop your country, you have to participate in community activities. When something is going on in your community, don't keep silent," he said.

"Rather, exercise your citizenship by taking ownership of community initiatives," he stressed.

As for the government, he said it has the responsibility to avoid threats to the citizens, [finding solutions to] poverty, illiteracy, and poor health care delivery.

According to Whapoe, the government should provide space and better livelihood for the people and invest in the citizens.

He opined that it is obvious for citizens to rise when wrongs are going on in the country, especially when the government is making policies that are not in the country's interest. "When the cost is more, the poor people get poorer while the officials continue to get richer. This remains a threat to citizens," said Dr. Whapoe.