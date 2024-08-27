West Africa: Ecowas Mediates Between Boakai and Weah

The regional economic bloc ECOWAS has sent an official delegation to Liberia to investigate a recent complaint filed by former President George Manneh Weah against the Boakai Administration for alleged breaches.

By Lincoln G. Peters

A high-power delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) headed by its President, Mr. Alieu TOURAY, arrives in Liberia today, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to conduct a major stakeholders' meeting with the Government of Liberia regarding Ex-President George M. Weah's communication to the regional body.

On August 23, 2024, former President Weah wrote to draw the attention of ECOWAS to what he termed an unprovoked attack on the headquarters of his former ruling Congress for Democratic Change party.

"I write to draw your attention and through you, the Authority of Heads of State, to an unprovoked attack on the headquarters of our political institution, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), on Thursday, August 22, 2024, by Liberian security forces under the dubious guise of effecting a drug raid. This deliberate and callous act of violence targeted at the country's main opposition political party is the latest in a series of actions by the Boakai Administration to trample upon political freedoms, disregard the laws of the land, undermine democracy, and stoke tension in the country", Mr. Weah complains.

In his communication, he recounts that earlier on August 5, 2024, the nation witnessed a similar police action, again targeted at the headquarters of the CDC, where they illegally breached the entry to the compound while heavily armed.

Weah continues that as a former leader of the country, he knows that these brazen acts of aggression are under President Joseph N. Boakai's instruction, who has said that he intends to diminish the CDC's ability to mount any meaningful political fight in the future.

"During the attack on Thursday, which was reminiscent of our troubled past, the police fired hundreds of lethal and non-lethal rounds at unarmed civilians - whose only "crime" it seems is remaining ardent supporters and sympathizers of the CDC. Various government security agencies involved in the raid have given conflicting accounts of why it was initiated, an indication of an attempt to cover up their real motive. This is happening while civil servants who are perceived to sympathize with the CDC are being harassed and purged out of the civil service", he adds.

Unfortunately, former President Weah has received a public commendation for using a letterhead bearing the Coalition for Democratic Change instead of the Congress for Democratic Change.

According to the public, a political party known as the Coalition for Democratic Change no longer exists, as parties that previously composed the Coalition withdrew after the marriage and its defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

"Former President Weah is wronged by using the letterhead Coalition for Democratic Change instead of the Congress. You know that we no longer have the Congress for Democratic Change because all the political parties have withdrawn, so they issued separate statements when the situation occurred. To use their names is completely out of order", some members of the public say.

Meanwhile, responding to the Ex-President's assertion, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Ambassador Josephine NKRUMAH, in a communication to Mr. Weah dated August 23, 2024, acknowledged receipt of his complaint regarding the government's alleged threat towards his supporters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have the honor and pleasure to present my compliments and wish to inform Your Excellency that H.E. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, will be in Liberia for a one-day working visit on 27th August 2024. His Excellency and his delegation will arrive in Liberia on Monday, 26th August 2024 and depart on 28th August 2024", Amb. NKRUMAH responds.

The communication further details that, in this regard, the delegation would like to meet with ex-President Weah on 26 August 2024 at 1900 hrs in his offices. It would be highly appreciated if his office would confirm if the proposed date and time are convenient.

"While looking forward to fruitful discussions, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem," the regional bloc writes.