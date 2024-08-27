Liberia: Foreign Minister Nyanti Highlights Importance of Peace and Security for Development in Sub-Region

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, emphasized the crucial role of peace and security in fostering sustainable development across the sub-region during her remarks at the Ministerial Meeting of the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD).

Foreign Minister Nyanti underscored that the stability currently enjoyed by Liberia and the broader Mano River Union (MRU) basin is a testament to the positive impact of sustained peace efforts.

Speaking at the high-level event, which brought together leaders and representatives from across the African continent and Japan, Foreign Minister Nyanti highlighted that peace is not just a prerequisite for development but also the foundation upon which the aspirations of the region can be built.

She expressed confidence that Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, will continue to uphold and strengthen this peace, paving the way for continued growth and prosperity in the coming years.

"Peace and security are the bedrock upon which the development of our nations depends," Foreign Minister Nyanti stated. "Liberia, along with our neighbors in the Mano River Union, has made significant strides in achieving and maintaining peace.

This stability has been instrumental in creating an environment conducive to economic growth, social progress, and regional cooperation."

The Minister further elaborated on Liberia's journey toward peace, noting that the country's past challenges have made its current stability all the more meaningful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia's history is one of resilience. We have overcome tremendous obstacles, and today, we stand as a beacon of hope in the sub-region. The peace we enjoy is a collective achievement, and it is our duty to protect and nurture it," Foreign Minister Nyanti said.

Foreign Minister Nyanti also pointed out that the commitment of the Liberian government to maintaining peace is unwavering.

She praised the leadership of President Boakai, noting that his administration has prioritized peacebuilding as a cornerstone of its agenda.

The Tokyo International Conference for African Development, a major platform for dialogue and cooperation between Japan and African nations, provided an opportunity for Foreign Minister Nyanti to reinforce Liberia's commitment to regional stability.

She expressed gratitude to Japan and other international partners for their continued support of Liberia and the sub-region.