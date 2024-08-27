Liberia: Labor Minister Kruah Vows to Transform Ministry Amid Challenges

Monrovia — Labor Minister Cllr. Cooper Kruah has vowed to transform the ministry from its current status as he outlines the challenges the ministry is faced and the prospects.

Minister Kruah told FrontPage Africa during an interview that calm is being restored at the Ministry following controversy among employees weeks ago at the ministry.

He said the employees have trashed out their differences to move the work of the ministry forward for the good of the people of Liberia.

Cllr. Kruah started his conversation with FPA by calling for the need to focus on workplace safety, HIV discrimination, and labor laws in Liberia.

Key points he stressed include the need for proper training for workers handling dangerous equipment to prevent accidents, the importance of not discriminating against HIV-positive individuals, and the enforcement of "equal pay for equal work done".

He disclosed that the Ministry of Labor has collected over US$5 million in revenue from January to July, a significant increase from the previous year.

"The ministry has collected over $5 million in revenue from January to July, a significant increase from the $3.8 million collected in the same period last year, the increase in revenue is attributed to better administration and enforcement of work permit regulations,"

He said efforts are being made to improve work permit regulations, particularly for ECOWAS citizens, and to enhance the training and build the capacity of inspectors and hearing officers.

He explained the new work permit regulations for ECOWAS citizens, which are significantly cheaper than for other foreigners.

The Ministry of Labor has been educating employers and ECOWAS citizens about the new regulations to ensure compliance, he said.

The work permit system is set to start on Monday, August 26, 2024, with teams consisting of inspectors, immigration representatives, and alien registration department officials conducting inspections, he added.

He said employers who allow employees to work without a work permit will face penalties, and employees working without a permit will also be fined.

The Minister also emphasized upholding international labor standards and addressing internal conflicts within the organization.

He said the Ministry will provide HIV/AIDS anti-discrimination training sessions and outreach visits to workplaces around the country.

He mentioned a session on HIV education to prevent discrimination against HIV-positive individuals in the workplace.

"The session is intended to educate workers and ensure that HIV-positive individuals are not discriminated against, as HIV is not transmitted through ordinary contact. Equal Work for Equal Pay and Revenue Generation he said.

The Decent Work Act must be implemented fully, saying it mandates "equal pay for equal work," regardless of gender or nationality, he added.

He disclosed that the ministry has noticed disparities in pay between Liberians and foreigners doing the same job, and efforts are being made to address the issue.

The Labor Minister disclosed that the Ministry will conduct inspections of workplaces for safety compliance and issue certification to workplaces that meet the compliance policy of the Ministry.

"Our team will conduct inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards and issues certificates if all safety measures are met.

It is important for the examining of safety procedures in workplaces to prevent accidents at work places like the one where an employee caught their arm," he said.

"We have begun enforcing new policy requiring work permits for ECOWAS citizens on Monday, and we will also provide additional training to Labor Ministry staff, including legal procedures.

Training and Capacity Building:

The Minister highlighted the importance of training inspectors and other section staff to improve their capacity and knowledge in their individual roles.

He said the ministry is engaging with international partners and the US ambassador to provide training and fellowships.

He disclosed that the goal is to ensure that inspectors and other staff are well-equipped to handle their responsibilities and make informed decisions.

According to him, the ministry also plans to establish computer systems in commissioner's offices to improve the efficiency of labor cases and appeals.

Challenges and Internal Conflicts

Minister Kruah acknowledged the presence of internal conflicts within the ministry and attributed them to normal administrative problems that a head of an organization faces and should handle such situation void of sides or biases.

He said that despite these challenges, the ministry is working to resolve internal conflicts and ensure that all staff are aligned with the ministry's goals.

He laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining a unified front to effectively implement the ministry's policies and programs.

Upholding International Labor Standards

Liberia's Labor Minister has, however, confirmed that the ministry is upholding international labor standards, including the ILO Convention on Decent Work and Social Inclusion.

He said the ministry is working to ensure that Liberians are given priority in job opportunities, with exceptions made only for specific technical roles.

Minister Kruah asserted that the ministry has rejected many work permit requests for jobs that Liberians can perform, emphasizing the importance of local employment.

He highlighted the ministry's participation in international labor organizations and the importance of contributing to global labor discussions.

Future Plans and Goals

Outlining the ministry's plans, Minister Kruah said the Ministry is expected to recruit more inspectors next year to cover industrial areas more effectively.

"The ministry aims to improve the training and capacity of its staff to better serve the public and enforce labor laws, as the ministry also plans to establish computer systems in commissioner's offices to improve the efficiency of labor cases and appeals."