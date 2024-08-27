Nigeria: Adamawa Govt Warns Residents of Flood-Prone Areas to Relocate

27 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Adamawa State Government has advised residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground to avoid flooding that may result in loss of lives and property.

The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Celine Laori, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

She said the recent flooding in the three local government areas of Madagali, Demsa, and Numan was devastating and served as a lesson for residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Ms Laori stated that the flood affected 21 communities across the three local government areas, resulted in six fatalities, and displaced more than 12,961 people.

"The flood was devastating, affecting people's livelihoods, destroying bridges, houses, shops, healthcare facilities, schools, and farmlands, among others."

"In Madagali alone, the flood affected over 10,264 individuals across 11 communities, with victims currently taking shelter in nine different camps.

"In Numan, it affected about 1,113 people and displaced 206 people across five communities, with the displaced persons in two different camps. In Demsa, it affected 1,584 people in five communities."

Ms Laori further stated that the government had immediately provided the victims with relief items, including food and non-food items such as rice, maize, vegetable oil, mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, and clothing for both adults and children.

She called on traditional leaders to complement government efforts in sensitising their subjects to save lives and property.

Ms Laori also appealed to Non-Governmental Organisations and wealthy individuals to support government efforts in aiding flood victims.

