Nigeria: Three Docked Over Alleged Theft of Transformer Valued At N50m

Three men were arraigned on Tuesday before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates' Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing an electricity transformer valued at N50 million.

Kehinde Akinkugbe, Tope Salisu, and Isiaka Amusa, whose addresses were not given, are being charged with conspiracy, stealing and malicious damage.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Aminu Isaac, told the court that Messrs Akinkugbe, Salisu, and Amusa committed the offences at about 2.30 a.m. on 22 August at Ajeri Street, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Mr Isaac also said the defendants maliciously damaged an electricity transformer belonging to the Federal Government.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were apprehended by residents of the area, who later reported the matter to the police.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 339 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Olagbegi-Adelabu ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property and present evidence of three years' tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until 10 October for mention. (NAN)