Burkina Faso: Guterres Strongly Condemns Burkina Faso Terror Attack - Hundreds Killed and Injured

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the killing of around 200 people in the Burkinabe town of Barsalogho at the weekend, which left a further 140 injured.

According to news reports it was the latest terror attack by the Al Qaeda-linked militant group known as Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) in the north of the West African country which has captured large areas of territory in recent years.

Rampant instability

JNIM is just one of the armed groups which have moved into Burkina Faso from neighbouring Mali, contributing to a major security crisis which has resulted in two military coups during 2022.

Scores of the wounded were evacuated to healthcare facilities in the nearby city of Kaya.

The attack on Saturday by suspected jihadists tool place as residents of Barsalogho were reportedly digging trenches around the town to protect it from assault.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at the regular noon briefing on Tuesday in New York that the UN chief extends his condolences to the families of the victims and people of Burkina Faso.

"The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the transition authorities in their fight against terrorism and calls on them to ensure that those responsible for these despicable acts are held to account", he added.

'Additional strain'

Mr. Dujarric also reported that UN humanitarians working in the area of the "terrible attack" described conditions overall as "pretty horrific".

"According to local officials, at least 90,000 displaced people were living in Barsalogho as of last year. These families had sought refuge there from insecurity in surrounding areas, and their arrival placed an additional strain on local services and supplies", he said.

All of the province where Barsalogho is located is facing acute hunger, Mr. Dujarric continued, adding that insecurity in surrounding areas has also made it much more difficult to provide aid in Barsalogho.

"Since 2022, access to the area for aid agencies has mostly been limited to helicopter transport", the UN Spokesperson said.