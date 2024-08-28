Nigeria: 80% of Nigeria's Workforce Will Be Jobless Without MSME - Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, asserted that 80 percent of Nigeria's workforce would have been without job except for the existence of Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Shettima made the assertion in Makurdi, Benue State capital, during the commissioning of Benue State Fashion Hub and Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation.

He said, "MSME is the backbone of of Nigeria economy, it accounts for 96 percent of all Nigeria businesses and contributes over 45 percent to our economy, without them over 80 percent of of Nigeria workforce would have been without job.

"Today, MSME is the lifeline of the nation providing strong pillar for stability. It is evident that it will be impossible to grow Nigeria economy if the MSME does not remain a top priority."

The vice president, who was represented by Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, eulogised the Benue fashion hub, saying it is the biggest edifice among the five so far commissioned by the present administration in the country.

He said the hub would become a centre of excellence in northern Nigeria and revamp the Benue's rich cultural fashion as well as the state's economy as it continues to create jobs for many of its population.

"Benue hub is the largest in the country with over 200 pieces of machine equipments and more than 100 ICT devices in this cluster. This hub has the capacity to wrap up production, ICT training and economic steam.

"The Benue fashion hub is capable of creating 48,000 jobs per anum. It has the capacity to create military uniform, school uniforms among others for Benue state and beyond," the vice president added.

Earlier, Governor Hyacinth Alia explained that the Benue State Fashion Hub, which was the vice president initiative and a gift to Benue, remains a cornerstone of his administration's agenda to promote creativity, foster innovation, create employment and provide opportunities for our people.

He said the project was designed to harness the abundant talents of youth and transform them into thriving enterprises that will contribute significantly in building the economy following the multiplier effect of the ultra-modern fashion hub on the local economy, adding that the Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation, was rehabilitated and equipped through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement by his administration to enable our people benefit from its services and employment it create.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alia noted, "Today's world is dynamic and ever-changing and we in Benue cannot be left behind. This is why we are delighted to have you here today to fulfill a promise you made to the people at the first Expanded National MSME Clinics in January this year. You gave us your word and today, Your Excellency, you have honoured us again in fulfillment of that promise.

"I am confident that it will serve as catalysts for growth and development, not only in Benue State but across the entire Middle Belt region. We are committed to ensuring that the project fulfill its purpose of empowering our people and contributing to the socio-economic transformation of our state.

"We acknowledge and appreciate 70 computers donated by your office to power the ICT section of this hub, the various sewing and weaving machines, the 100KVA generator and other equipment. The hub, acclaimed to be the biggest in the country, has the capacity to accommodate more machines and equipment in order to engage more youths, hence we are requesting for the supply of additional machines especially the monogram and other specialised machines for garment making."