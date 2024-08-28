Nigeria: 31.8 Millions Nigerians Suffering From Acute Food Insecurity - Report

Over 31.8m Nigerians are suffering from acute food insecurity compounded with malnutrition among women and children in the Country.

According to statistics provided by 2024 Cadre Harmonise report, the surge in food commodity prices which is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy in addition to security challenges has placed millions of Nigerians in a precarious situation.

Development partners which include the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), GAIN, GIZ, Agsys, made this disclosure at the Joint review meeting on implementation of the Food systems in Nigeria, held from the 26th -27th August, 2024.

The stakeholders advocated for a multi -sectoral approach of collaboration in tackling food security, noting that it was a must, in addressing all the challenges simultaneously. They noted that the civil society Organizations including the Private sector must be involved to extend the reach of nutrition efforts.

The partners however pledged their unalloyed support to transform the food system in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi mni, while declaring the meeting open, said the objective of the meeting was to discuss the status of the implementation and for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make presentations in addition to giving updates on the activities implemented for the food transformation pathways, in Nigeria.

He appreciated the support of development partners, particularly GIZ and others for their dedication in moving the food system forward in Nigeria while noting that their collective efforts would continually lead to innovative solutions that would strengthen the food systems.

The National Convener of Food Systems, in Nigeria and Director of Social Development, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Sanjo Faniran, in his welcome remarks, appreciated all stakeholders for their dedication in moving the food system forward in Nigeria.

He added that the review meeting was also to identify gaps, successes and challenges, offer recommendations as well as peer review, among MDAs.

The technical session featured presentation of papers on Overview of Food Systems Transformation Implementation Strategy, by Dr. Sanjo Faniran, Enhancing Multi-Sectoral Collaboration For Food Systems Transformation, by Prof. Kola Anigo, Financing and Resource Mobilization for Food systems Transformation by FAO, Youth Engagement in Food systems, by Mr. Azeez Salawu and the Presentations on Implementation progress by MDAs. A total of 24 MDAs attended the review meeting.