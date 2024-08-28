Nigeria: Benue's New Fashion Hub to Generate 48,000 Jobs Annually - VP

...harps on importance of MSMEs to economic growth, development

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima says the newly built Benue Fashion Hub would generate over 48,000 jobs annually in the state.

The Vice President who made the assertion Tuesday while commissioning the hub which was built by the Federal Government in Makurdi noted the important role Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, play in the growth and development of every economy.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, he explained that the Federal Government recognised the key role of the MSMEs in an economy and had already inaugurated five while 31 more were to be opened in all the States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He said "this Fashion Hub will account for over 48,000 job per annum and the Federal Government has already opened five other MSMEs with 31 more expected to be opened in all the states of the Federation."

He said the hub would "expand the State's identity beyond the Food Basket of the Nation and revamp the State to home of textile and cultural heritage as it is equipped with over 200 pieces of machines and more than 100 ICT devices in its cluster which can manufacture military, school uniforms both for Benue and beyond. In fact it is the largest ever to be commissioned by the Federal Government".

The Vice President who lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia for collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure the success of the hub and for his determination to deliver good governance to the people of the state, promised to deploy monogram machines and others demands of the governor to improve needed services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier Governor Alia said the newly commissioned Fashion and ICT hub would serve as catalyst for growth and development, describing the project as an embodiment of the Predident Bola Tinubu-led administration's collective vision for a prosperous, creative, and empowered Benue State.

He said: "The project is designed to harness the abundant talents of our youth and transform them into thriving enterprises that will contribute significantly in building our economy.

"Today's world is dynamic and ever-changing and we in Benue cannot be left behind. This is why we are delighted to have you here today to fulfill a promise you made to the people at the first Expanded National MSME Clinics in January this year. You gave us your word and today, Your Excellency, you have honoured us again in fulfillment of that promise."

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Ozoka-Anite, commended Governor Alia for his commitment towards the wellbeing of the people of the state adding that his effort added impetus to the President's industrialization and job creation agenda.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and SMEs, Mr. Tola Adekunle who said the Federal Government was ready to support all State Governments to succeed through MSMEs, commeded Governor Alia for his achievements so far and urged him to do more for the Benue people.

The Vice President also commissioned the remodeled Benue Printing House, printers of the state owned Voice Newspapers.