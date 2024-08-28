Nigeria: Mpox - 10,000 Donated Vaccines 'Ll Be Distributed Equitably to Those At Highest Risk - Aina

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Muri Aina, has assured that the 10,000 Mpox vaccines donated to Nigeria by the United States Government will be distributed equitably and efficiently to those at highest risk.

Aina insisted that NPHCDA was fully committed to ensuring that the vaccines were fairly distributed.

Speaking yesterday, following the donation, he explained that the agency's strategy will prioritize front line workers, individuals who have had close contact with confirmed MPOX cases and vulnerable population.

" We will work closely with state and local health authorities to implement a targeted vaccination program that maximizes the impact of these limited but crucial resources, "he added.

According to him, "The arrival of these 10,000 doses of the Jynneos MPOX vaccine represents a crucial step forward in our preparedness and response efforts against this formidable virus."

Recalling that Nigeria experienced a significant outbreak of MPOX in 2022, which brought into sharp focus the very real threat the disease poses to the communities, he said:"The recent declaration by the World Health Organization of MPOX as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern further emphasized the global nature of this challenge. "

"The recent resurgence of cases in our country underscores the ongoing threat posed by this virus and the urgent need for continued vigilance and proactive measures.

Today's handover ceremony is more than just a transfer of medical supplies; it is a testament to the power of international cooperation in the face of global health challenges. We extend our gratitude to the American Government for their generous donation.

"This act of solidarity reinforces the strong bonds between our nations and our shared commitment to global health security.

"The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) is fully committed to ensuring that these vaccines are distributed equitably and efficiently to those at highest risk.

" Our strategy will prioritize front line workers, individuals who have had close contact with confirmed MPOX cases and vulnerable population. We will work closely with state and local health authorities to implement a targeted vaccination program that maximizes the impact of these limited but crucial resources, "he emphasised.

He spoke future:"I have no doubt that the Nigerian health team is capable of rising to the challenge, even as we did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, vaccination is just one part of our comprehensive approach to combating MPOX. We will continue to strengthen our surveillance systems in collaboration with NCDC, enhancing our ability to detect and respond rapidly to new cases.

"Public awareness remains a critical component of our strategy. We will intensify our efforts to educate the public about MPOX, its symptoms, transmission routes, and preventive measures. In this,we require the full cooperation of you members of the press, print, electronic and new media.

" By empowering our citizens with knowledge, we can foster behaviors that reduce the risk of transmission and promote early reporting of suspected cases."

Noting that the fight against MPOX is not one that the government can win alone, he said:"We call upon all sectors of society - healthcare providers, community leaders, NGOs, and individual citizens - to join us in this crucial endeavor."

"Through collective action and shared responsibility, we can create a robust defense against this virus and protect the health of all Nigerians.

"As we accept these vaccines today, let us renew our commitment to public health excellence. Let this moment serve as a catalyst for enhanced domestic and international cooperation, in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the well-being of our people.

"Together, we will work tirelessly to prevent future outbreaks and build a healthier, more resilient Nigeria, " he further said.