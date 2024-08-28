Nigeria: How Magaji Danbatta's N1m Loan Saved My Governorship Bid - Shekarau

Former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, says he had no money to buy governorship nomination forms for the 2003 election and had to obtain loan to buy the form fixed at N5 million naira at the time.

He said it was the late elder statesman, Malam Magaji Danbatta, then chairman of Kano Forum whom he approached and got a loan of N1 million from.

Speaking at the maiden memorial lecture in honor of the late Magaji Danbatta, Shekarau recalled how the 1.5 million naira raised by his friends and political associates for his governorship aspiration was not enough to buy him the nomination form and had to approach the late Danbatta for a loan.

"In 2003 my party, the APP, fixed its nomination forms at N5 million and I did not have even N500,000 but my co-contestant Ibrahim little was a millionaire and we learned he had already bought the forms. We managed to raise N1.5 million and N2.5 million was mysteriously raised but the money was still not complete.

" I approached the late Malam Magaji Danbatta, explained my situation and wanted him to support me with a loan to complete the money.He asked me to write and then approved and minuted to the DG Kano forum to pay," Shekarau said.

He said the mantra of administration built on human capital development and social justice was partly an idea of the late elder statesman.

On his part, former governor of Bauchi state, Adamu Mu'azu, said he holds the late Danbatta in high esteem for his contribution in resetting Bauchi State Public Service through a workshop that he personally attended.

The former PDP national chairman however said Nigerians have the habit of celebrating the departed ones without taking life time lessons from the past leaders.

In lecture titled ' the significance of NEPU In Nigeria's political history', Professor Alkassum Abba of the Center for Democratic Development, Research and Training (CEDDERT), Zaria, said the late Danbatta was among the 8 people that formed NEPU on August 8, 1950, at house number 8 Ibadan Street, Sabon Gari, Kano.

He said NEPU fought for the freedom and the liberty Nigerians are enjoying today.

"Because of the oppression, arrests and beatings of NEPU members, the party pushed for incorporation of fundamental human rights in the constitution and this got wider acceptance before independence," he added.

NEPU, the professor said, was set up to preserve Nigeria's unity and emancipate the poor people from the family compact rule, noting that because of its pan Nigerian setting its alliance with NCNC lasted till the time the military took over in 1966.