Africa: ATAF, ACBF Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Africa's Tax Systems

In a significant development for Africa's economic future, the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), the leading institution for capacity development in Africa, and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), the continent's premier authority in tax matters, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This MoU marks a critical step towards strengthening Africa's tax systems by enhancing capacity building initiatives for domestic resource mobilization and supporting sustainable development in Africa.

Under this MOU, ACBF will provide expertise in leadership development, capacity building, and institutional strengthening through its Institutional Accelerator Model (IAM), in support of the public financial management system in Africa, drawing from its extensive experience in building human capital and institutional capacity for Africa's sustainable development.

ATAF will provide expertise in tax administration, policy, and legislation, building on its proven track record of enhancing African tax systems.

"Strengthening domestic resource mobilization is fundamental to any robust global public financial management system. ACBF remains dedicated to collaborating with African nations to support these critical development areas. Our strategic partnership with ATAF, recognized as the leading authority on taxation in Africa, will significantly enhance and complement ACBF's ongoing efforts to strengthen the capacity of African countries to finance their development priorities." said Mr. Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary of ACBF.

By combining expertise and resources, ACBF and ATAF will support African countries in building robust tax systems, ultimately contributing to improved domestic resource mobilization and sustainable development. This partnership will focus on key initiatives, including capacity building programs for senior tax administration and policy leaders, developing organizational assessment tools, and promoting best tax capacity building practices. Additionally, the collaboration will facilitate research and knowledge sharing on tax policy and administration, ensuring that African countries receive comprehensive support in building effective tax systems. These initiatives will form the backbone of our joint efforts.

"This MoU marks a significant step in advancing Africa's tax systems and supporting the broader mandate of ATAF towards effective and sustainable tax administrations. By combining ATAF's experience and expertise in tax matters with ACBF's capacity-building expertise, this partnership will strengthen our collective efforts to enhance domestic resource mobilization and improve fiscal management across the continent. Through this collaboration, we aim to build a more robust tax infrastructure that equips African nations to meet future challenges and support sustainable development." commented Mr. Logan Wort, ATAF Executive Secretary.

With this MoU, ACBF and ATAF are committed to a long-term goal of significantly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of Africa's taxation architecture. This commitment is a testament to our belief in the potential of African leaders and institutions to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development on the continent. We are optimistic about this partnership's positive impact on increased domestic resource mobilization and sustainable development.