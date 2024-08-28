Nigeria: My Five-Year Journey to Clear My Name - Siasia

Though laced with challenges, Siasia said his life story is one of perseverance and integrity.

Former Super Eagles Chief Coach Samson Siasia has spoken about his journey to clear his name after being banned for five years over alleged match-fixing.

Speaking at an event organised by his committee of friends, primarily parents of young footballers in the Siaone Soccer Academy, Siasia shared his journey from growing up in Ajegunle to becoming a renowned football coach and why it was necessary to clear his name.

"I grew up in Ajegunle, you know how hard it is," Siasia began, his voice filled with emotion. "I never stole anything, I'm someone who tries to do everything right. I started playing street football at an early age, and with that, I went to primary school. We went through primary school games and all that."

Though laced with challenges, Siasia said his life story is one of perseverance and integrity.

'If your father had 11 children and all of them had to stay in one room, you know how hard it could be; it can be very tough. So, if one person just gets out of that and becomes somebody, all the whole problem would be placed on that person. So, I had to take care of the 11 children at an early age. I went to Europe very early and had to take care of all my younger ones."

The 57-year-old said that having gone through such a tough route in life to get to the level he has attained makes him guard his personal integrity and character jealously.

Unjust ban

He said it was painful that not even the NFF, affiliated with FIFA, informed him that he was under investigation until the world football governing body banned him.

"I didn't have any affiliation with FIFA; so FIFA went through the NFF. NFF didn't inform me; they didn't tell me anything. Not until the ban itself that the NFF President called me and said, 'Coach didn't you know FIFA was looking for you?'

"How would I know FIFA was looking for me? I'm not affiliated to FIFA.

"But to start with, I did not take any money; there was no bribe. The guy was trying to get me a club in Australia. At the end of the day, the guy said, sorry we have hired another coach,"

Still shocked

Siasia stressed that he still doesn't know how bribery came into the picture

"I didn't steal, fix matches, or take bribes," the Beijing Olympic Silver medal-winning coach insisted. "I was charged, investigated, tried, and sentenced without my knowledge. I was not coaching Nigeria, not managing any other country, and not a football agent when I was banned."

Gratitude

Siasia expressed his gratitude to those who stood by him during his trying moments, including Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State), his family, supporters, and sports journalists.

He also appreciated the committee of friends and parents of Siaone Soccer Academy for hosting the event tagged "The Legend Returns" in his honour.

Self-improvement

During his ban, Siasia remained committed to his craft, taking coaching courses in America and monitoring the last AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire.

"In my over 25 years of coaching career, I have jealously guarded and maintained my principles and character with utmost uncompromising sincerity.

"I have never and will never partake in bribery, corruption and dirty deals of any sorts," he said.

"I wish to inform my supporters across Nigeria and beyond that I did not spend the last five years in idleness or lamentation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Not one day out of the 1,826 days was wasted in agony or hopelessness

"I did my coaching licence in America, and I'm taking some courses there, too," he said. "I can't just sit down and be dormant. I knew the ban would end one day, so I prepared myself quietly in different ways."

Siasia's one and only aspiration is to see Nigeria succeed and reclaim her rightful position among successful football-playing nations.

"I thank God that the night is over, the day is here at last, and I am free again to practice my profession with my usual honesty and sincerity of character," he said.

With his renewed zeal, energy, and greater commitment, Siasia is back, more determined than ever, to make a positive impact in Nigerian football.

"I am returning to the game renewed and prepared to continue with my lifetime passion," he concluded.