Nigeria: 16 Burnt to Death in Ondo Auto Crash

28 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Sixteen persons have been burnt to death in an auto crash at Ajue community, along the Ore-Ondo highway, Ondo state

Three other persons were seriously injured while two others reportedly escaped unhurt.

Reports had it that the victims were burnt beyond recognition when the two vehicles involved, a Toyota Bus and a truck, went up in flames at around 8 pm.

According to the eyewitness, a dangerous overtaking by one of the drivers led to a head on collision that resulted in the two vehicles bursting into flames.

The source alleged that one of the drivers might have kept fuel in his vehicle, hence the fire incident.

Contacted, the Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ibitoye Samuel, who confirmed the incident, said rescue operation ended around 11pm.

Ibitoye said investigations on what led to the accident has not been concluded.

According to him " the preliminary investigation indicated over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

He appealed to motorists to drive while noting defensive technics and not to claim right.

Ibitoye identified over speeding as major cause of accidents on Nigeria roads.

The deceased had been taken to the mortuary of the State Specialists Hospital in Ondo town.

