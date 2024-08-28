Liberia: Project to Save Next Generation Kicks Off

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will today, Wednesday, August 28, launch an ambitious project that is intended to take children off the streets of Monrovia and other targeted municipalities across Liberia. The "Street Child Project," according to the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection (MoGSP), will endeavor to save the next generation of the country's future leaders and put them on the path of becoming productive citizens.

"This is a significant effort towards addressing the alarming crisis of street children in the country, and President Boakai, who is so passionate about this initiative, has availed himself to launch it tomorrow," Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said in a statement on Tuesday, August 27.

The project, titled "Support A Child, Save The Future," inaugurates a five-year, nationally-driven endeavor spearheaded by the government through MoSP to permanently remove over 7,000 children from street situations across the country within five years.

The launch takes place at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town under the theme: "Arise Liberia, Let's Save the Future of Our Children."

"This effort underscores the beginning of a renewed and concerted effort to create a safer and more supportive environment for every child in Liberia," the minister said. "It symbolizes a significant commitment to the welfare of all Liberian children and is a crucial step towards securing their futures."

The "Support A Child, Save The Future" project originated following a 2022 survey revealing that a staggering 366,584 children were living in street situations across the country. According to that survey, Montserrado County alone accounts for 42% of these children, totaling 153,965, while Nimba, Bassa, Bong, and Margibi counties contribute another 42%, leaving the remaining counties with 16%. The survey also highlighted the root causes of this crisis, with many children facing severe risks, including malnutrition, substance abuse, violence, exploitation, and human trafficking.

"It is imperative to prioritize the well-being of the next generation. If we do not take action now, who will? The urgency of this issue cannot be overstated," stated Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection during a recent meeting with media professionals. "The futures of our children are at risk, with some as young as four or five years old facing challenges. This neglect will have repercussions for all of us in the future."

The Minister's strong words highlighted the alarming situation of hundreds of thousands of children in Liberia, particularly in Monrovia, who are left to fend for themselves on the streets, lacking necessary support and guidance.

The longstanding problem of child neglect and exploitation continues to persist, leaving these vulnerable children susceptible to various dangers, such as abuse, substance misuse, and criminal activities.

The launch symbolizes a practical approach to permanently remove 73,317 children from the streets, representing 20% of the total number, from street situations.

As part of this ambitious initiative, the pilot phase, set for one year, will concentrate exclusively on Montserrado County, targeting the removal of 7,698 children, or 5% of the total number in Montserrado.

Additionally, the project intends to empower 1,920 mothers and caregivers associated with these children, ensuring a holistic approach to addressing the issue. This initiative responds directly and urgently to the need to protect and uplift vulnerable children living on the streets by providing them with the care, education, and opportunities necessary for a brighter future.

Prior to the official launch of the project, some initial substantive actions were taken. The government has allocated US$379,000.00 as startup funding for the pilot phase and has recruited and trained 50 social workers in key areas such as community engagement, child protection protocols, and counseling.

Minister Kollie told reporters that the social workers started surveying over 200 communities in the project zones and have identified 10 private schools for children who do not have access to public schools.

Moreover, public rehabilitation centers have been designated to provide detox services under the Ministry of Health. The Minister stressed the importance of public engagement and encouraged individuals to get involved as foster caregivers or in other supporting roles.

Additionally, 50 potential foster caregivers have already enrolled in the project's registry and will receive training from the Ministry of Gender. UNICEF has also conducted initial training for the social workers in using the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) and has pledged further support before the project's official launch.

Meanwhile, MoSP said in Tuesday's statement that it remains committed to working tirelessly with all relevant partners and stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project. This collective effort, it says, aims to create lasting change, securing a safer and brighter future for every child in Liberia.