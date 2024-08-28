Liberia: Monrovia Lights Up With Star-Studded Film Festival and Filmmaker Mixer

Monrovia's film scene was buzzing with excitement as the inaugural Journey Home Film Festival and the Liberia Film Awards Filmmaking Mixer brought together the crème de la crème of Liberia's film industry. For the first time, celebrated directors and filmmakers gathered under one roof to tackle the challenges facing the nation's burgeoning film industry.

This event marks the beginning of a new bi-monthly filmmaking series that aims to create a collaborative space for industry professionals to learn, share ideas, and address the pressing issues impacting Liberian cinema.

During the mixer, renowned directors Luther M. Fafallah, Murphy Duwana (standing in for Mamadee S. Sannoh), and Gardeon Mayson didn't hold back as they shared their candid thoughts on the current state of filmmaking in Liberia. They highlighted the progress made through the Journey Home Film Festival, pinpointed areas needing improvement, and offered solutions to raise Liberian films to international standards.

Luther M. Fafallah, a respected name in the industry, didn't mince words when he discussed the gap between Liberian films and their international counterparts. "Many Liberian filmmakers produce films haphazardly, without a clear plan for pre- or post-production, leading to films that fall short of their potential," Fafallah stated. He emphasized the need for better production quality and mentioned ongoing initiatives by the University of Liberia, including his own efforts to develop a filmmaking curriculum.

Newcomer Murphy Duwana, whose film house, under the direction of Mamadee S. Sannoh, has already garnered three awards at the Liberia Film Awards, pointed out that many filmmakers fail to treat filmmaking as a business. "Investing just US$100 in a film cannot yield the same results as a project with a budget exceeding US$1,000," Duwana remarked. He praised the Journey Home Film Festival and the Liberia Film Awards for fostering a competitive environment and encouraging filmmakers to improve despite the fear of judgment.

Adding to the conversation, seasoned director Gardeon Mayson highlighted the importance of proper budgeting and distribution plans, noting that Liberian filmmakers often overlook their increasingly sophisticated audiences. "My goal has been to find 60 films for a DSTV channel that specifically features Liberian stories. We kept reducing the number of films because we just couldn't find any that met international standards. We saw that filmmakers kept making the same mistakes, and this is a result of lack of knowledge of filmmaking, budgeting, networking, and collaboration," Mayson shared.

Veteran filmmaker and cinematographer Alexander Wiaplah, better known as Ush, who began his filmmaking journey two decades ago in Logan Town, added his voice to the discussion. He believes some filmmakers lack confidence, view senior filmmakers as competition, or fear criticism. "Many just don't understand the script-to-screen process but we are here to support filmmakers, even those women in the industry, they must reach out," Ush encouraged.

John Ballout, Chairman of the Liberia Movie Union's Board, acknowledged the challenges faced by filmmakers but urged them to be realistic about where Liberia stands on the global stage. "We have to be honest, Liberian films rank between 2 and 2.5. To improve our film quality, we must now broaden our film circle so we can produce quality films," Ballout asserted. He stressed the importance of partnerships in financing, sponsorships, product placements, marketing, and copywriting, and called for collaborations with the Writer's Association.

As the Journey Home Film Festival and Liberia Film Awards Filmmaking Mixers continue bi-monthly until June 2025, key topics like budgeting, production quality, post-production, and distribution strategies will be at the forefront, equipping Liberian filmmakers with the tools they need to shine on the global stage.

The stars of tomorrow are coming together today at the Filmmaking Mixer Series--don't miss out!

About Journey Home Film Festival

The Journey Home Film Festival and the Liberia Film Awards, led by ASAP Africa and Providence Preservation Foundation, an annual event dedicated to promoting Liberia's rich cultural heritage. The festival's mission is to encourage investment, boost tourism, and showcase Liberia as the Jewel of Africa.