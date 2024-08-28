Nigeria: Ex-APC National Auditor Dumps Party

28 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

George Moghalu was a founding member of the ruling party.

A former National Auditor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu, has formally resigned his membership of the party.

Mr Moghalu announced his resignation in a a letter submitted to the party and made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Tuesday.

He said his reason for his resignation was personal.

"I bring you the good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC , with effect from today, the 26th day of August, 2024.

"It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years," he said.

Mr Moghalu is the immediate past managing director of Nigeria Inland WaterWays Agency(NIWA)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Moghalu who had in June 2024 said he was leaving the ruling party was one of the founding members of APC.

He had been a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and then Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before the formation of the APC in 2014.

