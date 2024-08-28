Nigeria: Superstar Oshoala Scores Against Barcelona in Seven-Goal Thriller

28 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Oshoala opened the scoring in the 17th minute, intercepting a pass from the Barcelona goalkeeper and firing a shot into the bottom left corner.

Bay FC faced off against reigning UEFA Champions League winners FC Barcelona in an international friendly match at PayPal Park on Tuesday night, resulting in a 5-2 loss for the home team.

Despite the defeat, Asisat Oshoala stole the show with a stunning goal against her former club.

The match saw 21 Bay FC players take to the field, with Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji scoring in the first half.

Barcelona's Kika Nazareth and Ewa Pajor also found the net, while Mapi Leon, Claudia Pina, and Patri Guijarro added to the visitors' tally in the second half.

Opening goal

Barcelona equalised four minutes later through Nazareth, and Kundananji restored Bay FC's lead in the 32nd minute.

The match remained intense, with Caroline Graham Hansen levelling the score at 2-2.

Bay FC made eight second-half substitutions, but Barcelona took the lead in the 68th minute through Mapi Leon's curled corner kick.

Two stoppage-time goals from Pina and Guijarro sealed the win for Barcelona.

Despite the loss, Oshoala's performance against her former club was a highlight of the match, showcasing her skill and determination.

Glorious Barca career

Oshoala played five seasons for Barcelona, winning many trophies for the Catalan club.

Among other successes, the Nigerian striker was part of the first Barcelona women's team ever to win the UEFA Women's Champions League. She also went down in football history by winning the first treble in club history.

During her stint with Barca, Oshoala won five League titles, four Spanish Cups and four Super Cup titles

