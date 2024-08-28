Nigerian Govt Reveals Identity of Woman Threatening Mass Killing of Fellow Nigerians in Canada

The woman has reportedly deleted her TikTok account.

Abike Dabiri, the chairperson of a federal agency, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has disclosed the identity of a Canada-based woman who allegedly threatened to kill fellow Nigerians living in the North American country.

In a video clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter), a woman's voice is heard making anti-Yoruba comments in what appears to be a virtual meeting on TikTok. The woman spoke mainly in Pidgin English.

"Record me very well; it's time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one," the woman, later identified by Mrs Dabiri as Amaka Patience Sunnberger, said in the virtual meeting.

The woman vowed that she would take poisonous substances to her workplace and poison any Yoruba or Benin person she came across.

She claimed that her comment was in response to the "hate" against the Igbo. Some other voices could be heard, interjecting and prodding her.

It is, however, unclear how many people attended the virtual meeting with her.

"I want make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet," the woman said, addressing other participants. "Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them commot for road."

The woman said she was a resident of Ontario, Canada, and dared anyone to report her to the Canadian authorities.

On Wednesday, Mrs Dabiri reacted on X to the woman's comment and uploaded the woman's photo to the microblogging platform.

"This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger," the Nigerian government official said.

"She has deleted her TikTok account, and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada."

With many Nigerians desperate to escape poverty and hardship back home, the population of Nigerians in Canada has continued to increase.

Over 71,000 Nigerians reportedly obtained Canadian citizenship in the past 19 years.

The X user who posted the "very disturbing" video on the microblogging platform said he wanted to alert other Nigerians living in Canada.

"Be careful out there, folks," he said.