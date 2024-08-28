West Africa: '1,400 Schools Destroyed, 2,295 Teachers Killed in Nigeria'

0ver 1,400 schools have been destroyed, and more than 2,295 teachers killed in Nigeria since 2009 to date.

The acting vice chancellor Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja, Prof. Ahmed Salisu Garba, stated this while presenting a paper titled "Justifying the need for a legal framework on school safety in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large."

Garba said the threat to Nigeria's schools is not theoretical, it is a harsh and present reality.

According to him, in 2014, over 276 girls were kidnapped from Chibok, and only a fraction of them have been reunited with their families while in 2018, at least 110 girls were abducted from Dapchi, with some still unaccounted for.

He further said in December, 2020, over 300 boys were taken from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Prof. Ahmed spoke at the Public Hearing of the Bauchi State Schools Safety, Security and Violence-Free Bill, 2024, held at American Space, Bauchi State Library, Bauchi, on Monday. The hearing was organised by the Women Advocates Research and Development Centre (WARDC) and the Syndicate in Supporting Women and Children Initiative (SISWACHI).

Salisu said these attacks have forced the closure of hundreds of schools, leaving over 10 million children out of school, particularly in the Northern regions.

"The ripple effects are devastating-communities are destabilized, families are torn apart, and the future of a generation is at risk.

"I submit therefore that without urgent and decisive action, the long-term consequences could be catastrophic for Nigeria's social and economic development," he added.

According to him, Nigeria has endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration, a legal framework which ensures that commitments are not just political statements but are enshrined in law, with clear responsibilities, roles, and penalties for non-compliance.

"A legal framework provides uniformity in the implementation of safety measures across all schools in Bauchi State. It ensures that every student, regardless of location, has access to the same level of protection.

"The establishment of the School Security Fund within the Bill guarantees that there are dedicated resources for the implementation of safety measures. This includes funding for infrastructure improvements, security personnel, and emergency preparedness."

He further said the Bill outlines clear mechanisms for monitoring, reporting, and auditing school safety practices. It also holds all stakeholders, government, school administrators, and communities responsible for maintaining safe learning environments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Nigeria Terrorism By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the time for action is now. "The Bauchi State Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Bill 2024 offers us a unique opportunity to turn our commitments into concrete actions. It provides the legal tools we need to protect our children, secure our schools, and safeguard our future.

"We cannot afford to wait. The cost of inaction is too high, the loss of lives, the destruction of futures, the erosion of trust in our educational institutions. By passing this Bill, we send a powerful message: that we will not allow violence and fear to dictate the future of our children. That we are committed to creating a safe and secure environment where every child can learn, grow, and thrive," Professor Salisu said.

The Professor Salisu therefore called on stakeholders in Bauchi State to rise to this challenge with courage and resolve and support the Bauchi State House of Assembly to pass this Bill and take the first step toward a safer, more secure future for the schools and for the generations to come.