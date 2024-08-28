Ghana: T1mmy Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut EP 'It's Only Us'

If their opps thought they were cold, the T1mmy and SRT Gwalla are colder. The two captivate with well-pieced lines that put their experiences on the streets in perspective and their rivals to shame.

The rising rapper's debut EP sees him breathe life into Ghana's dying art of raw, unadulterated Hip-Hop. Stream or download "It's Only Us" across all major digital platforms here.

T1mmy might be young, but he has a wealth of experience in street matters. Since venturing into the world of rhymes, the Accra MC has been electrifying fans with his raw style, as evident on his debut EP, "It's Only Us."

A chilling shot at the fakes, the rapper, who dazzled with singles like 'Steeze and Vibes' and 'Nemesis,' wants to make himself crystal clear. And he does. With two features and four songs, the rising rapper delivers like a 12-cylinder engine. He eloquently breaks his experiences in the trenches into quotables that the streets can't do without, and we are all for it.

"Boys nyꞓ real, never let that shit out of your mind" is one of the lines T1mmy delivers that deserves to be plastered on every street corner. His gritty opener, 'Trust Issues' (produced by Gloyo), quickly sets itself aside as a certified anthem for hustlers.

If their opps thought they were cold, the T1mmy and SRT Gwalla are colder. The two captivate with well-pieced lines that put their experiences on the streets in perspective and their rivals to shame. UK-based artist SRT Gwalla, in particular, weighs in beautifully about his experiences in London, corroborating the insanity the two have had to live through despite being worlds apart.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Next up is the eponymous Faygo-produced, 'It's Only Us.' T1mmy and fellow rapper Lord YG team up for this banging track, delving into why they distanced themselves from their wayward brothers. Like photographers in a darkroom, the two develop a vivid perspective for their actions, pitching the tent for the next song, 'Won't Understand.' T1mmy goes solo on Hokatiwi light piano keys, wearing his heart on the sleeves. He maintains his aggression and grace on the self-explanatory track, drilling deep with lines that encapsulate why he's scheming and leaving everyone puzzled.

T1mmy saves the best for the last. The pre-released 'Priceless,' another surefire hit produced by Gloyo, completes the rapper's scintillating journey from rocky paths to smooth roads. It's a track that echoes the promise of T1mmy and highlights his growth, exuding a sense of satisfaction whenever he sings, "You know the feeling to be priceless. When you got it all out from the gutters." The rapper's tale cuts deep, revealing his authenticity through articulate delivery and fascinating storytelling.

As far as dropping gems go, T1mmy is only getting started. He is committed to catching fans off guard and channeling his authenticity into something special. "It's Only Us" is a victory lap for the rapper, setting the stage for a promising future. While that slowly unravels, Timothy 'T1mmy' Kpogo plots to go harder than before.