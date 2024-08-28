Nigeria: Leadership Editor to Share Insights On New Book With 60 Students

press release

Mr Ishiekwene said he would speak on personal experiences, insights, and strategies for navigating the world of writing and media.

On Thursday, the Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of the Leadership Media Group, Azu Ishiekwene, will share insights from his new book, "Writing for Media and Monetising It", with 60 students from four local schools.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Ishiekwene on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event, organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), will be held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The 280-page book, published by Premium Times Books, was launched on 26 June in Abuja. It is the product of Mr Ishiekwene's over 35 years of journalism career.

The publication comprises 15 chapters and has received extensive reviews and commendations across the industry, literary pundits and the general public.

Mr Ishiekwene, a former editor of Punch newspaper, said during the event he would be sharing personal experiences, insights, and strategies for navigating the world of writing and media.

"During the book reading, I'll be sharing my personal experiences, insights, and strategies for navigating the world of writing and media. I'll also be answering questions and engaging in discussions with the students as we explore the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for aspiring writers and media enthusiasts," he said.

August 27, 2024

Statement

*Join me for an Inspiring Book Reading in Yenagoa!*

I'm thrilled to announce that I've been invited by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for an exciting book reading event in Yenagoa on Thursday, August 29.

As part of this special occasion, I'll be sharing insights from my book "Writing for Media and Monetising It" with 60 students from four local schools.

The book has received extensive reviews and is the product of my over 35 years of journalism. It was published by _Premium Times Books_ , and released in June.

Although I won't be able to meet everyone who's interested in person, I encourage you to follow my website at www.azu.media to stay updated on my upcoming events and appearances.

I'm truly excited about this opportunity to inspire young minds and share my passion for writing and media.

The NCDMB has been a driving force in promoting local content development in Nigeria's oil and gas industry, and by hosting this event, they are demonstrating their commitment to nurturing the next generation of writers and media professionals.

During the book reading, I'll be sharing my personal experiences, insights, and strategies for navigating the world of writing and media. I'll also be answering questions and engaging in discussions with the students as we explore the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for aspiring writers and media enthusiasts.

*Azu Ishiekwene*

Journalist/Author/Columnist