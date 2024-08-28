Nigeria: Ayomike Flourishes At IBB Captain Inaugural Golf Tournament

Abuja — The effervescent Tim Ayomike over the weekend clinched the Guest Prize at the IBB Captain Inaugural Golf Tournament in Abuja.

The Ikoyi Club 1938 handicap-6 golfer carded 72 nets to win the Guest Prize at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Ayomike, one of the country's finest single-club golfers, was part of the field at the event organised to usher in the newly elected IBB Club

men and females executive committee led by Ibrahim Babayo and Julie Donlie.

Shola Adebayo, a 13 handicapper, who competed in the men's handicap 1-18 flight category emerged as the overall winner with the nett score of 63.

"Whenever you win, it's a positive feeling that you always get. So, I am very happy that I won the event because it could have gone any other way," the category 2 player said.

Michael Rafferty won the men's handicap 0-10 flight category by two strokes, beating Mohammed Kangiwa, who carded 84.

Emmanuel Chioba fired 69 nett to edge Yakubu Dogara by one shot for bragging rights in the men's handicap flight 11-18.

Meanwhile, Godwin Okoko won the professional category prize after he played 68 gross to beat Kamalu Bako on countback.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Babayo thanked the members for entrusting the new executive committee with the affairs of the club for one year, saying the trust would not be taken for granted.