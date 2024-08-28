Nigeria: Niger Gets 1st Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery

27 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ummulkulthum Abubakar

Following confirmation of promotions by the 15th Governing Council of the Bayero University Kano (BUK), Dr Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, an indigene of Niger State, has become the first professor of orthopaedic and trauma surgery to be produced by the university and Niger State.

Before the promotion, he was a former Head of Department of Surgery at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH). The accomplished orthopaedic and spine surgeon had professional training both within and outside the country.

He was with Mount Sinai University, New York, US, and served as Head of Trauma at the JF Kennedy Memorial Hospital, Monrovia, Liberia. He was a visiting consultant orthopaedic surgeon at IBB Specialised Hospital, Minna, Niger State.

He is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons, and also has fellowships of the Nigerian Institute for Healthcare Providers and the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria.

Dr MK, as he is fondly called, had his early education in Zarumai Primary School and Government Secondary School, Minna. He graduated from the University of Maiduguri and went for a masters at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also has a masters in business administration (health services) from BUK.

