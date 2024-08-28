Nigeria: Kano Assembly Approves N99 Billion Supplementary Budget

The approval of the supplementary budget raises the 2024 budget of Kano State to N449 billion.

On Tuesday, the Kano State House of Assembly approved a supplementary budget request of N99 billion from the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

The request was the first since the assembly passed the N350 billion 2024 appropriation for the state last December.

The request was formally presented during a plenary session on Tuesday, presided over by Speaker Ismail Falgore.

The governor, in the request, said the supplementary budget is essential for the swift implementation of priority projects meant to enhance the welfare of Kano State's citizens.

The governor cited Sections 122 (A) and (B) of the 1999 Constitution as the legal basis for the request.

"The supplementary budget is necessary to address critical needs, including the payment of the new minimum wage and the execution of vital infrastructure projects. These investments are aimed at improving the quality of life for our people and advancing the development of our state," Mr Yusuf stated.

The proposed supplementary budget includes allocations of ₦33,761,174,555.64 for personnel costs, ₦34,492,888,103.44 for overhead expenses, and ₦30,969,440,940.80 for capital expenditure.

The Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Shanono, provided additional details at a press briefing, noting that the original 2024 budget for Kano State was ₦437,338,312,787. He said if the supplementary budget were approved, the total budget for the year would increase to ₦536,559,816,357.84.

"This supplementary budget is not just about increasing spending; it's about ensuring that we meet the needs of our people. We are focused on infrastructural development, enhancing human capital, and making significant improvements in the health and education sectors," the governor said in the letter.

With the approval of the supplementary budget, the state's 2024 budget now stands at N449 billion.