Nigeria: New Champion to Emerge in All Stars Unity Cup Final

28 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
The tournament, which kicked off on 10 August, featured 16 teams competing in four groups.

The stage is set for a thrilling final match in the second edition of the All Stars Unity Cup, as newcomers Evergreen All Stars and Araromi FC face off to claim the title.

One of these teams will replace last year's winner, Liberty Stars.

Evergreen All-Stars, making their debut, had a nail-biting semifinal match against Linda Sweet Athletics FC, winning 2-0 in penalties after a goalless regulation time.

Araromi FC, on the other hand, had a straightforward 2-0 victory over Samba FC to reach their first final.

The final match will take place at the Agidingbi Grammar School field on Saturday, 31 August, at 9 am.

According to Ikenna Anene, president of Liberty Stars and tournament organiser, the event has been a weekend of entertainment and networking for all participating teams.

"It's been a great time together, with high-quality matches played and the defending champion not making it through," he said.

Anene also thanked the primary sponsor, DTO Industries, and other supporters like Star Plus Battery, The Place, Zion Safety, and others for their contributions to the championship.

The final match is expected to attract top dignitaries, including Nigerian ex-internationals.

